Morning, y’all!

May I present to you the next DawgNation newsletter theme: goosebump games.

You know, those “pinch me” feelings from watching a football game where for a couple hours, or even just a couple seconds, life seems like a movie.

They don’t always stem from the score – but a big win doesn’t hurt, nor does a true surprise.

That brings me to my goosebump moment:

Remember Georgia’s epic 42-41 win vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve?

The College Football Playoff semifinal win kept the Bulldogs on the path to their second straight national championship. Georgia had to overcome a 14-point deficit twice and bounce back from a pretty dreadful third quarter, with two first downs compared to two punts and a missed field goal.

In the final few minutes, quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs down the field, connecting with A.D. Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left.

And here’s where the goosebumps got me.

The game came down to an Ohio State field goal opportunity from 50 yards out, with Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missing wide left right as the clock struck midnight.

I remember watching that unfold, realizing the time and thinking: Holy. Cow. You can’t make that up.

Georgia players and coaching staff celebrate after Ohio State's place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) failed to score the field goal at the end of the 4th quarter in the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41 over Ohio State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Ohio State's place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) is not able to score the field goal at the end of the 4th quarter in the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41 over Ohio State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Ohio State's place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) is not able to score the field goal at the end of the 4th quarter in the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41 over Ohio State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Brandon Adams’ goosebump game is the epic 1-2 Georgia-Tennessee matchup, when the Bulldogs won 27-13 and sacked Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker six times, with a wild Sanford Stadium crowd forcing Tennessee into seven false starts.

“My favorite moment ever at Sanford Stadium might’ve been the Tennessee game in 2022. I’ll never forget the atmosphere - including in the second half, when the rain came, the crowd got even louder. It’s hard to top that.”

(As a side note, it was extremely tough to narrow down photos to include from that game. Georgia’s defense gave me way too many to choose from, and you can almost hear the crowd through the screen).

Here’s a link to the photo gallery if you want to remember that rainy, crazy game in all its glory.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) pressures Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

November 5, 2022 Athens - Tennessee's quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia's defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates his sack of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, during the fourth quarter in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Here’s Jeff Sentell’s goosebump game:

The obvious one would be when Kelee Ringo picked off Bryce Young to seal the 33-18 national championship in Indianapolis. Ringo ran right to where I was stationed in the end zone. I’d never heard Georgia fans roar like that.

But I only thought that was Goosebumpville.

The “Real Deal Holyfield” moment came in the wild scrum on the field. The entire team was swallowed up by the support staff and loved ones. The best content from those moments always comes from following Kirby Smart. While darting around like a hummingbird on Red Bull, Smart eventually came upon Vince Dooley. Smart stopped in his tracks.

Everything slowed. It seemed like the moment could have lasted the 42 years from The Superdome in New Orleans to the best finish line ever for DawgNation in Indy.

Did Dooley bring it in for a hug first? Or was it Smart? I will remember it was mutual. That intersection of past, present and future glory will always be the one for me. Those two men didn’t say much, but it was clear how much they loved Georgia. Smart had borrowed his grandpa’s beloved antique car for a special occasion and returned it with a full tank of gas, a new set of tires and a frosty cooler of his favorite drinks in the trunk.

There was one more item riding in the front seat: The program’s first national championship since 1980.

011022 Indianapolis: --PICK SIX -- Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intercepts Alabama and returns it for a touchdown for a 33-18 lead and victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` (AJC /AJC)

Vince Dooley, seen here with Kirby Smart after the national championship win over Bama, is a favorite past coach. (Tony Walsh/UGA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Here’s another goosebump moment from our associate producer and social media correspondent Makenzy Wolford, who echoed Jeff’s thoughts on Ringo:

“Being in Indianapolis for the 2021 National Championship was nothing short of a goosebump worthy experience. The culmination of Georgia finally taking down the giant that was Alabama and Nick Saban on the national stage after years of heartbreak is great on its own, but, for me, this game took place in my first year at UGA. Growing up a Georgia fan, waiting my entire life to officially be a Dawg, and having that season end the way it did with Ringo escorted down the sideline was perfect. From losing to Alabama in Atlanta on my 10th birthday in 2012 to winning it all in Indianapolis as a student was a heck of a journey.”

January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Georgia's offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrates after Georgia beat Alabama to win 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/TNS) (Emilee Chinn /McClatchy Tribune)

And let’s finish things off with Connor Riley’s goosebump moment:

“The 2024 SEC championship game win over Texas, specifically when quarterback Carson Beck came off the bench for the game-winning hand-off after previously shredding his elbow earlier in the game. It was far from the prettiest win, but it was impossible not to be blown away by the physical and mental toughness of that 2024 team given the circumstances.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrate their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) and Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrate as time expires during their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia section

This former Georgia quarterback holds both the program and SEC record for most touchdown passes in his career.

(Answer at the bottom of the newsletter).

3 big questions for Stockton in 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s episode of DawgNation Daily, it was a unique one definitely worth a listen.

This week, DawgNation Daily is airing a special collection of shows previewing the 2026 season as part of what we’re calling our DawgNation Roundtable. It features Brandon as host, as usual, plus Connor, Jeff, Kaylee Mansell and Mike Griffith discussing all the hot topics around the Bulldogs as we head toward the fall.

Yesterday, the group did a deep dive on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, evaluating what could be next for him as the focal point of the UGA offense.

You can also watch the show on YouTube.

Trivia answer

Aaron Murray with 121 touchdown passes, from 2010-2013