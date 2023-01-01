Georgia football Ohio State instant observations as Bulldogs win a classic comeback

ATLANTA — Georgia showed its championship mentality on Saturday night. It fell behind by 14 points twice. It looked out of it. At one point, it seemed like the Bulldogs have waved a white flag kicking a field goal down by 14 with 10 minutes remaining. But the Bulldogs kept chopping and improbably came back to take a 42-41 lead after AD Mitchell hauled in a Stetson Bennett touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining. Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with :08 to give Georgia a win. THe Bulldogs move to 14-0 and will take on TCU in the National Championship game.

Stroud finished the game throwing for 348 yards and four touchdown passes while adding 70 non-sack yards with his legs. A 27-yard run with 24 seconds remaining moved the Buckeyes into field goal range, only for Ruggles to miss. Ohio State went backward Stroud did so without star receiver Marvin Harrison, who left the game in the fourth quarter. Bennett finished the game passing for 398 yards and four touchdowns and an interception. Third quarter goes awry Georgia played its worst quarter of the season coming out of halftime. The offense had just two first downs compared to two punts and a missed field goal.

Defensively, Georgia continued to give up chunk plays against the Buckeyes. Stroud found Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the half for the Buckeyes to stretch the lead to 35-24. After another Georgia punt, Javon Bullard came up with a sack of Stroud that led to an Ohio State punt. Kearis Jackson gave Georgia great field position with a 32-yard punt return. But Bennett took a third-down sack and Podlesny missed a 52-yard field goal. Ohio State then marched right down the field again and nearly scored another touchdown. Stroud made an unreal throw in the back of the end zone for Harrison, only for Bullard to lat a monster hit and break up the pass. The hit was initially flagged for targeting but quickly overturned. THe pass breakup led to an Ohio State field goal to make it 38-24.

Georgia was very much in the game in the third quarter. It started with a chance to re-take the lead. Instead of flexing its muscles, it spent much of the 15 minutes making things much more difficult for itself. High scoring first half sets tone for wild game Neither Georgia or Ohio State scored on their opening possesions of the game. From them on though, it was a full-blown points marathon. Ohio State scored first as Harrison Jr. hauled in the first of his X touchdown catches from Stroud to go up 7-0. The Bulldogs responded with a Kenny McIntosh touchdown catch to even the score. But the Buckeyes went down and scored again to push it to 14-7. On the first play of the next GEorgia drive, Bennett threw a pass right to Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers to set up Ohio State’s third touchdown drive. The 21-7 lead was Georgia’s largest deficit of the season. But the Bulldogs fought back mixing in a number of explosive plays while churning out yards on the ground to re-take the lead. Kendall. Milton added an 11-yard touchdown run and Bennett responded with a three-yard rushing touchdown. A Jack Podlesny field goal gave Georgia a 24-21 lead with 1:44 to go in the half.