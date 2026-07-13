Morning, y’all! Happy Monday.

How was everyone’s weekend?

I thought we’d start off today by recapping a stellar showing from Georgia baseball in the MLB draft, with a program-record 13 players drafted.

It’s not a shock for this talented group, the first to get back to Omaha since 2008.

Last season, Georgia had 10 players selected in the MLB Draft, one short of matching the then-program record of 11 set in 2009. But the momentum this program continues to build under Wes Johnson is showing in the draft, as just like the 2009 team, UGA led the nation in players selected.

More on baseball:

The full Georgia draft class

Catcher Daniel Jackson - Colorado Rockies, 1st round, 37th overall

RHP Joey Volchko - Chicago White Sox, 3rd round, 77th overall

Outfielder Rylan Lujo - Los Angeles Angels, 4th round, 109th overall

RHP Justin Byrd - Los Angeles Angels, 6th round, 170th overall

RHP Caden Aoki - Texas Rangers, 7th round, 207th overall

RHP Dylan Vigue - Kansas City Royals, 7th round, 209th overall

INF Ryan Wynn - Seattle Mariners, 7th round, 220th overall

INF Kolby Branch - Texas Rangers, 8th round, 237th overall

RHP Matt Scott - Cleveland Guardians, 8th round, 243rd overall

INF Tre Phelps - Pittsburgh Pirates, 9th round, 258th overall

RHP Caleb Jameson - Arizona Diamondbacks, 12th round, 356th overall

OF Kenny Ishikawa - Cincinnati Reds, 13th round, 392nd overall

UGA transfer commit LHP Edwin Alicea - Detroit Tigers, 14th round, 426th overall

UGA commit LHP Patrick Clemmey - Philadelphia Phillies, 14th round, 429th overall

UGA transfer commit Mikey Bell - San Francisco Giants, 19th round, 568th overall

INF Brennan Hudson - Chicago Cubs, 20th round, 607th overall

How Georgia football can ensure it’s the defining program of the 2020s

Switching back to football with a story from my co-worker Connor Riley:

It’s hard to have a better start to the decade than the Georgia Bulldogs have during the 2020s.

They’ve finished ranked inside the top seven of the final AP Poll in each season of the 2020s. Georgia has appeared in four of the six College Football Playoffs in this current decade and the Bulldogs are the only team in the sport to have won multiple national championships since the start of the 2020 season.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports stated that as it stands right now, the Bulldogs are in fact the team of the 2020s.

“From the start of the 2021 season through the end of 2023, Georgia went 42-2 with two national championship game wins and the only defeats coming to Nick Saban and Alabama in SEC Championship Game appearances,” Patterson wrote. “And while the winning percentage has dipped a bit in the last two seasons (23-5), those years have each included SEC Championship Game wins. Kirby Smart helped build the juggernaut of the 2010s with Saban, and as we stare down the final four years of the 2020s, he’s currently driving the frontrunner to be the team of the decade.”

Patterson notes that Ohio State is nipping on the heels of the Bulldogs, despite Georgia having a 3-1 edge in terms of conference championships and a head-to-head victory the lone time the two have met.

Georgia is the only team with multiple national championships in this current decade, but Ohio State, Indiana and Alabama all seem like possible threats to get a second.

Oregon, Texas, Miami and Notre Dame appear to be annual contenders for the national championship. Especially in a world with an expanded College Football Playoff.

We’re past the halfway point when it comes to this decade, yet there are still four seasons left for one team to stake its claim as the dominant program of the decade. While the Bulldogs have gotten out to an early lead, there is still time for someone else to surpass them.

So what do the Bulldogs have to do to ensure they remain in position to be the team of the decade?

Read Connor’s story to find out.

4-star OL Miller Westerfield commits to Georgia football

Miller Westerfield took all of his visits last month. He saw LSU, Georgia and Tennessee on his official visits.

He took some time to think about those three options over the last two weeks.

The conclusion the 4-star OT from Roswell High School reached was the same one he had growing up. Westerfield grew up wanting to play for the red and black one day. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound rising senior has announced that his childhood dream is now a reality.

He now becomes the 18th member of the 2027 Georgia football class. The in-state target is also the first commitment for the class since 3-star North Carolina DL Antwan McKoy chose the Dawgs back on June 16.

The Roswell High road grader is now the eighth prospect in this UGA class with a 4-star ranking or higher. That number will also include a pair of 5-star commits in RB Kemon Spell and TE Jaxon Dollar.

This decision moves UGA up four spots to the nation’s No. 13 class on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Westerfield wears No. 69 for his high school team. He appreciated how Tate Ratledge brought his own unique style to that number while in Athens.

“I’ve always loved Georgia,” he told DawgNation earlier this year. “I never thought recruiting could go so deep, but it has really come down to so much more. I thought it was like just ‘What school do you want to play at?’ but there’s where you want to be, like live in what town and who do you want your teammates to be? But it’s really coming down to development. Because like, if people tell you that you have the tools to play at the next level, you want to get there. But getting there just takes years of work.”

“You’ve got to find the teammates you want to put that work in with and the coaches you want to put all that work in with.”

Read more from Jeff Sentell’s story on Westerfield here.

4-star Roswell High OT prospect Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia football. He's now the 18th member of the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star Roswell High OT prospect Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia football. He's now the 18th member of the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star Roswell High OT prospect Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia football. He's now the 18th member of the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Trivia section

Last season, Nate Frazier led the Bulldogs in rushing with 947 net yards. Who was second? Bonus: Can you guess how many yards he rushed for?

(Answer at the bottom of the newsletter).

Georgia football drops home game against Florida A&M from 2028 schedule

Georgia’s 2028 football schedule has an opening after the Bulldogs and FCS foe Florida A&M canceled a game planned for Sanford Stadium.

The mutual decision between the schools, confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday night, leaves the Sept. 9 date open on Georgia’s schedule.

The Bulldogs’ 2028 slate is already a heavy one, as it’s loaded up with 11 teams from Power 4 conferences.

UGA has a nine-game SEC schedule in addition to facing Florida State and Georgia Tech.

The game with the Seminoles at the new Nissan (domed) Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of two neutral site games at NFL stadiums for Georgia in 2028.

The Bulldogs will also play the Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, as the new EverBank “Stadium of the Future” is expected to be complete in August 2028.

The high number of Power 4 teams on the Bulldogs’ schedule makes it likely UGA will schedule another non-threatening opponent in a home game to replace Florida A&M.

The Rattlers, who went 5-7 last season, might ultimately have been too light, losing to Florida Atlantic — the only FBS team they faced — 56-14.

Smart was not happy with the level of competition an overhauled Marshall team provided in last season’s opening game.

“I think that team was overmatched a little bit,” Smart said after UGA rolled to a 45-7 home win.

“But that’s beyond our control. All we can measure is how hard we play.”

What contract extensions for Schumann, Bobo mean for the future of Georgia football

If you believe that your contract states what your value is to a company, Georgia now sees offensive coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann as equals.

After an open records request revealed the length and salaries of the contracts for Georgia’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, we now know that Bobo and Schumann will make the same amount of money over the next three seasons. Their deals are also of equal length, with each set to expire after the 2028 season.

Bobo received a raise and extension this offseason after he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award this past season. He was the lone offensive coach to be a finalist in 2025, and it marks the second time in three seasons that Bobo finished as a finalist for the award given to the nation’s top assistant.

Bobo has always been a bit of a lightning rod, dating back to his first tenure as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014. Bobo will enter his fourth season this fall as the team’s offensive coordinator. In doing so, Bobo becomes the longest-tenured offensive coordinator to work for Smart.

Schumann is the lone assistant from Kirby Smart’s initial coaching staff in 2016 to remain with him through the entirety of his tenure. He’s entering his 11th year as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach. This coming season will be the fifth where Schumann is the team’s defensive play-caller.

Schumann has long been making over $2 million as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, due in no small part to outside interest in his services. He once interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Philadelphia Eagles and had been linked to the North Carolina job before the Tar Heels elected to hire Bill Belichick.

Despite that past interest, Schumann has seen several defensive coordinators sign contracts that pay them more than Schumann. Per CBS Sports, six defensive coordinators make more than Schumann. That includes former Georgia assistant Will Muschamp, who will be the defensive coordinator at Texas this coming season.

Georgia is one of six schools to pay both of its coordinators over $2 million per year.

In tying Bobo and Schumann together, it helps ensure further stability within the Georgia program. That’s a hard thing to come by in today’s age, with how much the sport has changed in recent years.

Read the rest of Connor’s story here.

Trivia answer

Chauncey Bowens with 526 net rushing yards