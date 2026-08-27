Morning, y’all!

Does anyone remember my answer to last week’s Feature Friday? Georgia will have its best shot at winning a national championship if … the pass rush takes a big step forward?

Well, we heard from Georgia coach Kirby Smart this week, and he offered up his thoughts on this topic.

The Bulldogs are missing Auburn transfer Amaris Williams, who tore his ACL back in April.

“We aren’t where we need to be in terms of pass rush, because we’re missing some guys in terms of, dealing with Amaris (Williams) not being out there and some talent there, we’re having to do it in other ways,” Smart said. “And we’ll have to do that probably all year in terms of the way we create pressure and how we go about it.”

I definitely don’t mean to be doom and gloom, because I still think there’s so much talent on the defense that can step up and contribute this season. And if that happens, I think the pass rush can be in good shape.

More on that:

Despite not having Williams, at least for the foreseeable future, the Bulldogs do have options they can go with. Chris Cole has earned consistent praise from Smart this offseason. He led the Bulldogs in sacks a season ago.

The Bulldogs hope veterans Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson take a step forward this season. The pair really emerged as run defenders late last season.

They’ve spent all offseason honing their pass rush moves under new outside linebackers coach Larry Knight.

“We’re so much more comfortable in our defense as pass rushing. Pass rushing out of six, pass rushing out of five,” Johnson said. “And just being so detail-oriented up front, and knowing that winning first and second down will give us the leverage to pass rush the quarterback.”

If the Georgia pass rush is to truly transform this season, it’s clear the Bulldogs will need some unproven players to turn into contributors.

Chase Linton did not record a sack in his freshman season for the Bulldogs. Based on how he’s done this offseason, that won’t be the case in 2026.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Chase Linton takes part in the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. (DawgNation) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole returns a UMass fumble for a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Georgia offensive linebacker Quintavius Johnson fires out of his stance during the first day of fall camp practices on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (center) causes Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff to fumble the ball as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. jumps nearby during the first half at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia backup QB battle still very much undecided

Georgia didn’t need to name a new starting quarterback this month.

Gunner Stockton is clearly the man to lead the 2026 Georgia football team.

“He’s had a good camp,” Smart said. “He’s in a much better place this year than he was last year, in my opinion, just from experience.”

Smart was presented the opportunity to name which quarterback would back up Stockton this coming season on Tuesday.

Given the way things have gone for the other quarterbacks this month, it wasn’t a surprise that Smart declined to clarify who would be the first quarterback off the bench.

“That battle’s not over,” Smart said. “It’s one of those things that we’ll continue to see, and, inevitably, you’d like to see it play out in live action. But is that live action through us, or is that live action through a game? I don’t know if we’ll get a chance to do that.”

Ryan Puglisi was Stockton’s primary backup a season ago. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards while appearing in seven contests.

Puglisi threw a touchdown to Elyiss Williams in Georgia’s season-opening win over Marshall. With games against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky to open the season, the Bulldogs will likely have the opportunity to get whoever the backup quarterback is some valuable playing time.

Despite having the experience edge, Puglisi hasn’t locked up the same job he held last season. Ball security was an issue for Puglisi last year, throwing two interceptions compared to just the lone touchdown. Coming out of Georgia’s second scrimmage, it appears Puglisi is having the same issues.

Ryan Montgomery has taken advantage of Puglisi’s mistakes, tightening the race between the two. He had some nice moments during the team’s second scrimmage this past weekend.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia quarterback Ryan Montgomery (center) makes a handoff to wide receiver Jeremy Bell during the G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Redshirt freshman QB Ryan Montgomery takes part in the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. (DawgNation) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (left) and quarterback Ryan Puglisi run onto the field with teammates before their game against Charlotte at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi calls a play at the line of scrimmage before an offensive snap during the second half against Charlotte at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

How many first round NFL draft picks has Smart had in his tenure at Georgia?

Where’s the threat? 4 most dangerous teams on Georgia schedule.

The so-called “ceiling” for most every Georgia football team coached by Smart has been the national championship.

But the “floor” — that is, the worst-case scenario — has been consistent the past nine years.

The Bulldogs’ trend under Smart suggests UGA won’t lose more than three games.

After all, that has only happened once in Smart’s 10-year tenure, and that was his first season when UGA went 8-5 including losses to … (gasp) Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

The Commodores and Yellow Jackets are on this season’s UGA schedule, too, but they wouldn’t seem to pose the biggest threats to upset the Bulldogs.

Georgia is projected to be favored in all of its games, per ESPN’s preseason FPI Power Index.

Per that computer-based formula, the Bulldogs’ closest games will be against Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Florida.

High-Threat Games

At Alabama, Oct. 10

The Bulldogs have already been installed as 2.5-point road favorites over Alabama in that Oct. 10 game, but the odds hardly matter when one considers Georgia has been the favorite over the Tide in the previous six meetings and only won twice.

Bryant-Denny Stadium is one of two SEC stadiums Smart will lead the Bulldogs into where he has yet to win as Georgia’s head coach.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

For you DawgNation fans in the Rome area — or willing to travel to Floyd County for a great event — our friends at AJC Varsity are hosting a women’s football clinic, hosted by DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell, this Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m.

The event, being held at Coosa High School, is open to anyone but may have particular interest for moms, wives, cheerleaders, trainers and any other female supporters of high school football. There will be a seminar with Kaylee, a clear bag giveaway, free lunch and a station for making spirit jugs.

The Gridiron Gals event is free, but you have to RSVP here.

(DawgNation /AJC)

Trivia answer

21