UGA DB transfer Derion Kendrick no longer faces legal charges

The first-year transfer from Clemson was arrested in Rock Hill, S.C., on March 12 and charged with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana. Those charges ultimately resulted in Kendrick being dismissed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

However, Kendrick recently completed a pretrial intervention program through York County (S.C.) Criminal Court, and that resulted in the charges being expunged, according to court records. In law, to “expunge” is to “erase or remove completely.”

That clears the way for Kendrick to compete for the Bulldogs next season, including in the Sept. 4 season opener against Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. Kendrick is expected to contend for a starting position at cornerback for Georgia.

Kendrick announced that he was transferring to UGA via his social-media accounts June 1. He since enrolled for summer classes and has been participating in offseason workouts with the Bulldogs for the past month.

“I’m focused, determined and ready to win,” Kendrick said on his Instagram account.

Kendrick’s services desperately were needed. The Bulldogs lost four starting defensive backs and six regulars from last year’s secondary via the NFL draft or transfer. Georgia also added West Virginia All-American defensive back Tykee Smith via the transfer portal.

At Clemson, Kendrick was consensus first-team All-ACC last season, starting in eight of nine games at corner and finishing with 20 tackles, six pass breakups, a sack, an interception, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, which he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.