UGA DB transfer Derion Kendrick no longer faces legal charges
ATHENS – Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick no longer faces gun and marijuana charges in his hometown.
The first-year transfer from Clemson was arrested in Rock Hill, S.C., on March 12 and charged with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana. Those charges ultimately resulted in Kendrick being dismissed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
However, Kendrick recently completed a pretrial intervention program through York County (S.C.) Criminal Court, and that resulted in the charges being expunged, according to court records. In law, to “expunge” is to “erase or remove completely.”
That clears the way for Kendrick to compete for the Bulldogs next season, including in the Sept. 4 season opener against Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. Kendrick is expected to contend for a starting position at cornerback for Georgia.
Kendrick announced that he was transferring to UGA via his social-media accounts June 1. He since enrolled for summer classes and has been participating in offseason workouts with the Bulldogs for the past month.
“I’m focused, determined and ready to win,” Kendrick said on his Instagram account.
Kendrick’s services desperately were needed. The Bulldogs lost four starting defensive backs and six regulars from last year’s secondary via the NFL draft or transfer. Georgia also added West Virginia All-American defensive back Tykee Smith via the transfer portal.
At Clemson, Kendrick was consensus first-team All-ACC last season, starting in eight of nine games at corner and finishing with 20 tackles, six pass breakups, a sack, an interception, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, which he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.
Kendrick signed with the Tigers as a receiver, playing in all 15 games as a freshman in 2018 and finishing with 15 catches for 210 yards and another 41 rushing yards. He moved to defensive back before the 2019 season and earned second-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore as he started in all 15 games. He was credited with 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions and also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards and nine punts for 16 yards.
Kendrick’s arrest came after he was discovered by police asleep in his girlfriend’s car at 3 a.m. with a 9-mm handgun in his lap and marijuana in the vehicle. He was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana.
