Former Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was arrested Wednesday after an Aug. 29 incident at an Athens apartment complex, according to an arrest report obtained by DawgNation.

He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail and charged with criminal damage to property and family violence. He was released Thursday after posting $9 bond.

McLeod was no longer with the Georgia football team at the time of the incident. He had not practiced since early August, according to coach Kirby Smart, and announced Wednesday, hours before his arrest, that he had stepped away from football to prioritize his personal well-being.

According to the arrest report, an officer was dispatched to an Athens apartment complex after a woman reported that McLeod had damaged the side-view mirrors of her Honda CR-V.

When the officer arrived, both mirrors were “shattered and were hanging off the car,” according to the report.

The woman told the officer that McLeod had been combative throughout the evening. She said an argument began after she went into the bathroom and closed the door so she could text a friend.

According to the report, McLeod became upset that the door was closed and began yelling at the woman. The argument escalated, with McLeod allegedly telling her to leave the home and not return.

The woman said that when she got into her car to leave, McLeod followed her outside. She locked the doors because she was “afraid of what he was going to do,” according to the report.

The woman recorded the incident on her phone. She accused McLeod of yelling at her, jumping on the hood of the car, and smashing both sideview mirrors. She was able to eventually drive away.

The report states that the altercation did not become physical. The woman told the officer that she and McLeod had been arguing frequently and that she was concerned about several financial decisions he had been making.

In a statement posted to Instagram prior to the incident, McLeod wrote that he was “at peace with this decision” to leave the football team and said stepping away was in his best interest.

“Xzavier hasn’t been with us since the second practice, so all the news with Xzavier, everybody’s acting like it’s something newly released or something,” Smart said during the SEC coaches teleconference. “I think he practiced once or twice before he decided to give it up and just didn’t want to play football anymore. Certainly respect that.”

McLeod started six games for Georgia last season. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman recorded 17 tackles, six quarterback pressures and two pass breakups.

McLeod first said on a TikTok posted on Aug. 27, two days before the incident, that he was retired from football.

Georgia opens the season Saturday against Tennessee State.