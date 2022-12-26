Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett

ATLANTA — While Georgia is squarely focused on beating Ohio State this week, head coach Kirby Smart did take some time during Monday’s College Football Playoff press conference to discuss two new additions to the 2023 team that will help the Georgia Bulldogs. Last week, the Bulldogs reached into the transfer portal to land wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Both have SEC experience and the two also led their respective teams in receiving this past season. Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns for Mississippi State, while Lovett brought in 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Smart thinks both receivers have the necessary tools to help Georgia next season.

"We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them," Smart said. "They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they'll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference." As it stands right now, Georgia is not set to lose any wide receivers off of this year's team, but that is likely to change once the season concludes. Georgia did sign three players in the 2023 recruiting cycle that will help at the position as well. The Bulldogs have already seen tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton enter the transfer portal.

Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter got a chance to face off against both players this season, as the Bulldogs played Mississippi State and Missouri during the 2022 season. Lovett caught six passes for 84 yards in what was Georgia's closest game during the 2022 season, a 26-22 win over the Tigers. Thomas had a tough time finding success, as he brought in just two passes for 23 yards in a loss to Georgia. He did finish the season strong though, catching four touchdowns in Mississippi State's final four games.