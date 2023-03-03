Felony charge against Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas reportedly dropped
The felony false imprisonment charge against Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas has reportedly been dismissed according to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution.
Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 after a domestic incident in his UGA dorm with his girlfriend.
According to Thomas’ lawyer, he has entered a pretrial diversion program to deal with the misdemeanor family violence charge. Thomas is also taking anger management classes and is in the process of completing 40 hours of community service so that the misdemeanor charge will be expunged from his record. He will also have to pay service fees to the court, while also staying out of legal trouble for the next 12 months.
The dismissal of the felony should clear the way for Thomas to rejoin the team, as University policy states that a player is to be suspended from team activities until the felony case is resolved.
Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State this offseason after leading the Bulldogs in receiving last season. He is one of two wide receivers Georgia brought in via the transfer portal as the Bulldogs also landed wide receiver Dominic Lovett.
Georgia is set to begin spring practice on March 14. Thomas is one of the many offseason arrests Georgia has seen this offseason, with Jamon Dumas-Johnson getting arrested in February on racing and reckless driving charges. Quarterback Stetosn Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Dallas in January, while Jalen Carter was arrested this week on reckless driving and racing charges.
Carter’s arrest stems from his involvement with the Jan. 15 crash that saw Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy tragically perish.
Multiple Georgia players have been asked about Georgia’s culture this week at the NFL combine, given the recent string of negative headlines around the program.
“Those were individual mistakes that those individuals are responsible for,” Bennett said. “There’s not a culture issue.”
