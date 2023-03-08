Former 5-star Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary transfers to Arkansas
Another former Bulldog has found a new home, as Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman announced that Jaheim Singletary had joined the Arkansas program.
Singletary signed as a 5-star cornerback in the 2022 signing cycle but played in just four games last season as he redshirted. He was one of two 2022 signees to transfer out of the program, as Jacob Hood is the other.
To this point, nine of the 10 Georgia players who have transferred out have found new homes. All nine will be playing at a Power 5 program next season. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal and not have found a new home yet.
Pittman coached at Georgia from 2016 through 2019 as the offensive line coach. He’s been the head coach at Arkansas for the past three seasons.
It’s the second straight season a former Bulldog has transferred to Arkansas, as Latavious Brini did so last season. Arkansas also added one-time Georgia wide receiver Matt Landers as well.
Even without Singletary, Georgia is still in a good position at the cornerback position going forward. Georgia brings back Kamari Lassiter after starting 15 games last season. Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, Julian Humphrey and AJ Harris will all look to replace Kelee Ringo in the starting lineup.
Singletary signed to play for Georgia when Jahmile Addae was the secondary coach at Georgia, but Fran Brown was coaching the position last season. In addition to signing Harris in the 2023 cycle, Georgia will add cornerback Chris Peal this summer.
Georgia is set to begin spring practice next Tuesday. The Bulldogs will wrap up spring practice on April 15 with the G-Day scrimmage. There will be a second wave of transfer portal entrants, as the window reopens from May 1 through May 15.
