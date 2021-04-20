ESPN analyst G-Day Game biggest Georgia football takeaway ‘the physical presence’

ATHENS — ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic knows what he saw from Georgia football, and he liked it.

Ingles On The Beat, April 19, 2021



Cubelic, who had the best vantage point broadcasting from field level at Georgia football G-Day Game, said these Bulldogs have a different look about them.

“My biggest takeaway was just the physical presence of this team,” said Cubelic, who’s part of the SEC Network’s top broadcast team, which includes play-by-play man Tom Hart and color analyst Jordan Rodgers.

“They have guys that not a lot of college football teams have anything like.”

Cubelic mentioned players like Darnell Washington, Amarius Mims, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Adam Anderson and Ameer Speed.

Cubelic came away impressed with the Bulldogs’ offense, too, even though Georgia is missing many of its top targets to injury.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic offense, I think it’s going to be a fascinating watch,” Cubelic said during the Ingles On The Beat Show on Monday night. “I think that there will be micro areas of growth throughout the course of the season.

“There’s enough talent across the board in that receiver room to get away with everything they need to be a successful offense.”

