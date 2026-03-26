ATHENS — Ethan Barbour is not Georgia’s biggest tight end, as Elyiss Williams holds that distinction. He is not the fastest either, as that would be Jaden Reddell.

He is neither the oldest, Lawson Luckie, nor the newest, Georgia signed three tight ends in the 2026 recruiting cycle, tight end in Todd Hartley’s talented room.

Despite having none of those titles, Barbour still finds ways to stand out. That’s why his practice helmet is blue, signaling that Georgia loves all the intangible skills Barbour brings to the table.

“Just a hard worker, man,” safety KJ Bolden said of Barbour. “He loves football. He gives everything he got to the team. He’s giving it his all every time he’d go out on the field. It don’t matter if it’s blocking, running routes. He’d just do whatever the team needs him to do, and you can just tell this guy loves Georgia, man. He’s gonna be a big part of what we do.”

The blue guardian cap, seen in the picture at the top of the page, first came into existence last year for Georgia to signify who was displaying great fire, passion and energy during practice.

It’s a sign to measure who is leading and has the mental makeup to be a strong football player.

If there is one modifier to describe Barbour, it would be toughness, as the redshirt freshman is both physically and mentally strong.

Barbour earned a start in his first-ever collegiate game last season for Georgia. He picked up the playbook quickly and had all the makings of becoming a critical chess piece in Mike Bobo’s offense.

But in Georgia’s second game of the season, Barbour snapped his ankle on the final play of the first half. What seemed like such a promising start to his Georgia career was now in jeopardy.

“He didn’t waver by any means,” wide receiver London Humphreys said. “He was around, he was doing his rehab, he was out there supporting the guys. And I think that’s such a hard thing to do, especially being such a young guy and getting time on the field and something like that happening. And so he’s gained everyone’s respect and just put in great work and continues to do so.”

Yet Barbour didn’t let the ankle injury submarine his season. He attacked his rehab and still found a way to return to the field. Not even four full months after needing surgery on his ankle, Barbour was able to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs did not win the game, but it was a small victory for Barbour.

“The injury he had last year, and just to come back, the type of guy he is, and it’s that passion for the game he got, man, it’s different,” Bolden said. “I love Ethan.”

He still redshirted last season, making this spring all the more crucial for the tight end as he looks to become an even bigger factor in the Georgia offense.

The Bulldogs have to replace Oscar Delp from last season at tight end. But with the Bulldogs losing four of their top five wide receivers from last season, there’s an expectation that the tight ends will be a bigger part of the passing game.

“We can affect it in plenty of different ways,” Luckie said of the tight end room. “With catching the ball, in our pass protection so we have time to take these shots, in the run game — being explosive in the run game. So it’s so many different ways the tight ends play a role. And being able to hammer down every single specific part of the game makes our offense be able to come together in a much more explosive fashion.”

How the tight end rotation comes together this year will be one of the more interesting schematic storylines to watch. Luckie seems destined for the Delp role, where he never comes off the field. Williams’ size figures to make him a major matchup problem for opposing defenses.

As for Barbour, he’ll be Georgia’s Swiss Army Knife. His versatility is an asset, with the Bulldogs even lining him up at fullback briefly last season.

Barbour will be hoping for better injury luck in his second season in Athens. It seems to be that that would be the only thing capable of slowing him down.