Mark Webb racks up 5 stops in Senior Bowl, DJ Daniel tight in coverage

ATHENS — Georgia safety Mark Webb made five tackles, three of them solo, continuing to make a strong case he can play safety in the NFL with his Senior Bowl performance on Saturday.

The National Team, coached by the Miami Dolphins staff, scored a 27-24 win over the SEC-dominated American Team coached by the Carolina Panthers staff.

The American team featured three UGA players at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Webb, cornerback DJ Daniel and tight end Tre’ McKitty.

Georgia players Monty Rice (foot), Ben Cleveland (ankle) and Malik Herring (knee) were on hand for the Senior Bowl but did not play in the game.

McKitty had one catch for 14 yards on two targets, and Daniel had a tackle and was solid in coverage throughout most of the game.

The quarterbacks took center stage in the all-star game, which draws head coaches and general managers from all 32 teams during the week of practice.

American Team and Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named the game’s MVP, 13-of-25 passing for 173 yards with 2 touchdowns. Jamie Newman was 10-of-14 passing for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

National Team and Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was 9-of-16 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown. Notre Dame’s Ian Book was 5-11 for 48 yards with an interception, and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger was 4-10 for 42 yards and a touchdown.

North Carolina’s Michael Carter led all rushers with 60 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries.

