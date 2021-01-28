Malik Herring reportedly tears ACL while participating in Senior Bowl

Malik Herring had been having a strong week down in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl. That’s what makes Thursday’s news that he suffered a torn ACL all the more gutting.

Rivals’ Anthony Dasher was the first to report the news that Herring tore his right ACL. He was spotted on crutches during Thursday’s practice.

Live from Mobile: Former Bulldog Malik Herring confirms that he tore the ACL in his right knee https://t.co/pjUmASyO00 #SeniorBowl. pic.twitter.com/2T387Itfiq — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 28, 2021

Herring was a multi-year starter for Georgia and a key piece of the nation’s top rush defense in each of the past two seasons. As a senior, he finished with 20 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures while starting eight games for the Bulldogs. He was one of six Georgia players taking part in the Senior Bowl.

Former Georgia guard Ben Cleveland also picked up an injury this week, suffering one to his right ankle. Linebacker Monty Rice has also not been able to participate this week, likely stemming from his lingering foot injury.

The healthy Bulldogs this week have been tight end Tre’ McKitty, cornerback DJ Daniel and defensive back Mark Webb. All three have impressed at times, making a number of impressive plays. Webb had an interception of one-time Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman on Wednesday.

Thursday is the final day of practice before Saturday’s game. With no NFL combine this year, the Senior Bowl represented an even bigger opportunity to get in front of scouts and NFL decision-makers.

The Senior Bowl game is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

