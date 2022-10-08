Dawgnation Logo
Legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley hospitalized

090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley waves to fans after he was honored for his 90th birthday a day early before Georgia’s game against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized today with “a mild case of COVID,” according to an Athens-Banner Herald report.

Dooley, who turned 90 in September, has continued to be a part of the on-campus Georgia football scene. The coach led the Bulldogs to a 1980 national championship title and six SEC championship titles.

Georgia will face Auburn today at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

UGA News

