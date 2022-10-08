Legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized today with “a mild case of COVID,” according to an Athens-Banner Herald report.
Dooley, who turned 90 in September, has continued to be a part of the on-campus Georgia football scene. The coach led the Bulldogs to a 1980 national championship title and six SEC championship titles.
Georgia will face Auburn today at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.
