Former UGA QB Jake Fromm gets engaged

Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm announced his engagement on Twitter on Sunday night.

Fromm, who is now a reserve quarterback with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, did not reveal the name of his fiancé in his social media posts. However, more importantly, Fromm did confirm that she said “yes.”

Wrote Fromm: “I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side. I’m so thankful God put you in my life. Thank you for making me strive to seek Him everyday, helping me become a better man, and of course saying ‘Yes.’”

Fromm played quarterback at UGA from the 2017 to the 2019 seasons. He surprisingly decided to skip his senior year with the Bulldogs for the NFL Draft, where he fell to the Bills in the fifth round.

Last year at Buffalo, Fromm served as the team’s third-string quarterback. He will battle for the No. 3 spot again this season with Davis Webb and other possible free agents. They are clearly behind NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen and newly-signed Mitch Trubisky, the former Chicago Bears’ first-rounder.

Fromm shared his NFL experiences as Buffalo’s “emergency COVID QB” with DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell.