ESPN on Rush Propst affidavits: No ‘personal knowledge of recruiting violations committed’ by Georgia, Alabama

ATHENS — Valdosta High School coach Rush Propst provided Georgia and Alabama officials with affidavits he doesn’t have any “personal knowledge of recruiting violations committed by either program,” per an ESPN report.

The report, from Mark Schlabach, comes less than a week after audio of an alleged conversation between Propst and Valdosta Touchdown Club director Michael “Nub” Nelson was leaked online.

Nelson told the AJC he was interviewed by UGA compliance officials last Saturday.

Propst seemed to imply during the conversation that Alabama and Georgia would pay recruits $90,000 to $100,000 to sign with their football programs.

Propst also said during the conversation that former UGA running back Nick Chubb received $180,000 to play his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Chubb took to social media in response, saying he would have gone pro if he needed money.

RELATED: Nick Chubb responds to Rush Propst accusation

Several outlets cited a Valdosta Daily Times report on Thursday that Propst has been placed on administrative leave, per documents in his personnel file that were obtained via an open records request.

The Valdosta newspaper reports that Propst denied being at the center of an ongoing investigation into the Valdosta football program.

Per the Valdosta Daily Times:

“The 64-page deposition makes numerous claims, including money intended for advertising being personally pocketed, tampering with the coach search that hired Propst and requests for “funny money” to pay rent for recruits and their families to stay in Valdosta.”

RELATED: Valdosta hires Rush Propst

UGA officials are aware of the leaked audio but have declined comment on the issue at this time.

Story will be updated if new information develops