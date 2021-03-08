Nick Chubb responds to Rush Propst accusations against Georgia

Over the weekend, video emerged of what is said to be Valdosta High School head coach Rush Propst making allegations that Georgia and other schools pay players.

In the video clip, which can be heard here, Propst alleges that Georgia, along with Alabama, is paying players upwards of $90,000 to $100,000. Propst also specifically mentioned that Georgia paid former running back Nick Chubb $180,000 to return for his senior season in 2017 in three $60,000 payments.

On Monday, Chubb responded to those allegations by taking to Twitter. Chubb does not tweet often, giving even more power to his words.

“If i needed money I would have went pro #fakenews” Chubb tweeted.

If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021

The University of Georgia has not commented publicly on the allegations but the school is aware of the comments. In a report by Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, recordings of the conversation with Propst were provided to the school this past Friday.

Chubb, along with Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, bypassed entering the 2017 NFL Draft to return to college for his senior season.

That moved proved to work out for Chubb, as he ran for 1,345 and led the Bulldogs to an appearance in the national championship game. The Cleveland Browns took Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he has since gone on to become one of the most productive running backs in the NFL.

Propst coached at Valdosta High School last season after enjoying successful, but often tumultuous, stints at Colquitt County High School in Georgia and at Hoover High School in Alabama.

This is not the first time someone has made allegations about Georgia this offseason, with Dan Patrick stating that Georgia had gotten “sloppy” in recruiting back in Janaury. Georgia put out a statement at the time in regards to Patrick’s comments.

“While we do not comment on alleged NCAA investigations at other institutions, we have no information to suggest there is any validity to the reports relating to our football program,” the statement said.

