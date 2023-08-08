Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,004 (Aug. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star running back Nate Frazier’s commitment means for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Nate Frazier’s commitment could usher in new era of ‘RBU’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: It was an up and down weekend for Georgia on the recruiting front. The bad news came on Saturday night when five-star athlete KJ Bolden chose Florida State over the Bulldogs. However, that disappointment was short-lived because on Sunday, four-star running back Nate Frazier announced his pledge to UGA.

I’ll explain on today’s show why Frazier could be ready to give the Bulldogs a major boost at the running back position when he arrives in 2024.

10-minute mark: I address what’s next for UGA after the Bolden news -- including why Kirby Smart likely won’t give up his recruitment of Bolden anytime soon.