clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfile

Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,004 (Aug. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star running back Nate Frazier’s commitment means for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Nate Frazier’s commitment could usher in new era of ‘RBU’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: It was an up and down weekend for Georgia on the recruiting front. The bad news came on Saturday night when five-star athlete KJ Bolden chose Florida State over the Bulldogs. However, that disappointment was short-lived because on Sunday, four-star running back Nate Frazier announced his pledge to UGA.

I’ll explain on today’s show why Frazier could be ready to give the Bulldogs a major boost at the running back position when he arrives in 2024.

10-minute mark: I address what’s next for UGA after the Bolden news -- including why Kirby Smart likely won’t give up his recruitment of Bolden anytime soon.

15-minute mark: I share some more bulletin board material for UGA after radio host Colin Cowherd became the latest prominent media voice to express doubts about the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss UGA’s drought with elite recruits from Gwinnett County and more.

40-minute mark: Jon sticks around to discuss how the SEC should view the recent seismic changes to college athletics that have taken place -- including the Big Ten and Big 12 expansion, and the possible implosion of the Pac-12.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

ArticleArticle Latest DawgNation Daily Podcast
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Nate Frazier’s commitment could usher in new era …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Javon Bullard may have finally ended Ohio …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Examining UGA’s ‘strong shot’ with 5-star …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: National writer takes jab at UGA fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference between …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What social media is saying about Georgia recruiting following Nate …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares involvement in offense, lesson from Todd Monken

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia defense working to find ‘unique ways’ to get the most out of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Nate Frazier’s commitment could usher in …

Brandon Adams
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.