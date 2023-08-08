Even in camp already, Georgia is dealing with running back limitations. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ reported that Milton is once again dealing with a hamstring injury. We’ll see what Smart and McGee have to say about the injury, as both are set to meet with reporters this week.

When Smart was asked about the running back group, he spent more time speaking about battling injuries than he did about improvements.

The player in the group who earned the most effusive praise from Smart at his opening press conference was walk-on Cash Jones. That’s not a great sign for the position as a whole.

“A guy who had a great offseason and put up really good numbers in the weight room is Cash Jones,” Smart said. “Cash is maybe our fastest back. Pound-for-pound, he may be the strongest guy on the team. His unique ability is to catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Jones’ pass-catching chops might help get him on the field, given how integral Kenny McIntosh’s pass-catching abilities were for Georgia a season ago. He finished third on the team in receptions and yards for Georgia. Whoever ends up playing quarterback would love to have a weapon like that available as a check-down option.

Edwards and Milton are likely going to earn the most carries for Georgia this season. When hearing Smart speak about the duo, it’s clear he wants the two to be reliable.