clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee is unquestionably doing a great job on the recruiting trail of late. Following Sunday’s addition of 4-star running back Nate Frazier, the Bulldogs now have commitments from the No. 4, 8 and 10 running backs in the recruiting cycle, as Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens were previously committed in the class.

Landing all those commitments helps illustrate that running back was a clear position of need for Georgia on the recruiting trail.

But there isn’t just a need at running back for the future. There’s one right now on the Georgia roster.

And unfortunately for McGee, Frazier, Phillips and Bowens can’t help this current stable of Georgia running backs.

“I don’t know that we have a superstar in the group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got a group that, by committee, does a tremendous job, and they work really hard, and they put the team first.”

Georgia last produced a 1,000-yard rusher during the 2019 season, when D’Andre Swift was carrying the load for Georgia. The Bulldogs have still had tremendous success on the field and the Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game last season.

Perhaps a return to offensive coordinator Mike Bobo could help the running backs have more productive seasons. In Bobo’s final season at Georgia, Nick Chubb ran for 1,547 yards and Todd Gurley ran for 911 yards in a shortened season. No one would confuse Milton or Edwards with Gurley or Chubb, but the running backs should also benefit from playing behind a better offensive line.

So much of the story though with this position group has been dedicated to injuries. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both missed time in the spring due to injury. Branson Robinson picked up an injury at the end of spring practice and he still may not be ready to start the season.

Even in camp already, Georgia is dealing with running back limitations. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ reported that Milton is once again dealing with a hamstring injury. We’ll see what Smart and McGee have to say about the injury, as both are set to meet with reporters this week.

When Smart was asked about the running back group, he spent more time speaking about battling injuries than he did about improvements.

The player in the group who earned the most effusive praise from Smart at his opening press conference was walk-on Cash Jones. That’s not a great sign for the position as a whole.

“A guy who had a great offseason and put up really good numbers in the weight room is Cash Jones,” Smart said. “Cash is maybe our fastest back. Pound-for-pound, he may be the strongest guy on the team. His unique ability is to catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Jones’ pass-catching chops might help get him on the field, given how integral Kenny McIntosh’s pass-catching abilities were for Georgia a season ago. He finished third on the team in receptions and yards for Georgia. Whoever ends up playing quarterback would love to have a weapon like that available as a check-down option.

Edwards and Milton are likely going to earn the most carries for Georgia this season. When hearing Smart speak about the duo, it’s clear he wants the two to be reliable.

“Obviously Kendall and Daijun have the most experience,” Smart said. “Daijun has got to be a guy that’s consistent, stays healthy, durable, and be kinda — he and Kendall both — be the leader of that group in terms of the way they work, catch the ball out of the backfield.”

In an ideal world, Georgia would lean on its running backs so that its eventual starting quarterback, most likely Carson Beck at this point, can find his footing.

But this Georgia team may not be set up to do so. The strength of this Georgia offense should be its passing game, thanks to the return of Brock Bowers and the depth of the wide receiver room.

“It’s really deep. We’ve got a lot of competition, man,” wide receiver Arian Smith said of the group. “Everybody around me is going to make me better just like I’m going to make them better. Just the competition. I’m ready to see what we have in store for this year.”

We can’t say the same thing when it comes to the running back position at this point. There isn’t a proven workhorse, much less a superstar as Smart points out.

Georgia may actually lean more on Beck rather than the running back position, at least early in the year as the group tries to get healthy.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What social media is saying about Georgia recruiting following Nate …
Even with Georgia in the midst of fall camp and readying for the 2023 football season, the Bulldogs were still busy on the recruiting trail.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football to begin season as No. 1 team in Preseason 2023 Coaches …
Georgia football has ended the last two seasons as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs will open the season as the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?
There’s an air of confidence in the Georgia football community entering the 2023 football season after seeing the program win back-to-back titles, understandably enough.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia defense working to find ‘unique ways’ to get the most out of its …
ATHENS — Perhaps the player who best sums up what Georgia is going to be working with at outside linebacker this season doesn’t usually play outside linebacker. That would be …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What social media is saying about Georgia recruiting following Nate …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Nate Frazier’s commitment could usher in …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares involvement in offense, lesson from Todd Monken

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football to begin season as No. 1 team in Preseason 2023 …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.