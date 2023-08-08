“Obviously Kendall and Daijun have the most experience,” Smart said. “Daijun has got to be a guy that’s consistent, stays healthy, durable, and be kinda — he and Kendall both — be the leader of that group in terms of the way they work, catch the ball out of the backfield.”
In an ideal world, Georgia would lean on its running backs so that its eventual starting quarterback, most likely Carson Beck at this point, can find his footing.
But this Georgia team may not be set up to do so. The strength of this Georgia offense should be its passing game, thanks to the return of Brock Bowers and the depth of the wide receiver room.
“It’s really deep. We’ve got a lot of competition, man,” wide receiver Arian Smith said of the group. “Everybody around me is going to make me better just like I’m going to make them better. Just the competition. I’m ready to see what we have in store for this year.”
We can’t say the same thing when it comes to the running back position at this point. There isn’t a proven workhorse, much less a superstar as Smart points out.
Georgia may actually lean more on Beck rather than the running back position, at least early in the year as the group tries to get healthy.