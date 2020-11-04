Georgia captain Richard LeCounte released from hospital, rehabbing in football building

ATHENS —Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirmed Richard LeCounte has been released from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and was back at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on Tuesday.

“He [LeCounte] was released,” Smart said on his Wednesday SEC Coaches Teleconference call. “He came over and was in the training room yesterday and was able to get some rehab.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) will have to play without LeCounte in their biggest game of the season against No. 8 Florida (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

LeCounte could be out the remainder of the regular season, depending on how he heals up.

LeCounte, a senior All-American safety, had been hospitalized since Saturday when he crashed the dirt bike he was operating into a car turning in front of him on Macon Highway just south of the UGA campus.

RELATED: Details emerge from LeCounte crash, no headlight

LeCounte’s motorcycle caromed off the first car and was struck by another in the oncoming lane, leaving him unconscious at the scene before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Georgia football team captain was in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday and Sunday with a concussion, bruised ribs and a shoulder injury, before being moved to a regular room on Monday.

Florida coach Dan Mullen wished LeCounte well on the Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference.

“I’m glad to see with Richard, and I think he’s a fantastic football player, I think everyone was a little worried about that,” Mullen said. “I’m glad to see he’s safe and is going to recover and healthy, and it’s not as severe (an) accident as I heard it potentially could have been. So I’m happy for him, and he’s in our prayers with that.”

