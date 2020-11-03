WATCH: Richard LeCounte honored by SEC, praised by Florida defensive coordinator

ATHENS — Georgia All-American safety Richard LeCounte is still recovering from a scary motorcycle accident, but he’s being honored around the SEC.

RELATED: Details emerge from LeCounte dirt bike crash

The league office named LeCounte the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week after his 13-tackle performance in the 14-3 win at Kentucky.

Later on Tuesday, Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham took a moment to honor LeCounte during his media Zoom presentation in Gainesville.

“Being a defensive coach, you watch teams in the offseason and you watch crossover games being in the SEC, and you kinda notice certain guys,” said Grantham, who coached at Georgia from 2010-13. “And he’s a guy that you certainly notice when you watch tape. He plays the game the right way and he’s certainly an excellent player. You hate to see that happen to anyone.

“We want to wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to watching him play soon and getting back to being able to be in the National Football League. I’m really appreciative of the way he plays.”

LeCounte, who suffered a concussion, bruised ribs and a shoulder injury in the scary crash, had already been named DawgNation “Game Ball” winner for his efforts at Kentucky.

RELATED: Why Richard LeCounte earned ‘Game Ball’ at Kentucky

LeCounte might have played his last regular season game for the Bulldogs, depending on how he heals up after his dirt bike accident on Halloween Night in Athens.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) will have to play in Florida against the No. 8-ranked Gators at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday without LeCounte, the SEC East Division on the line.

The Georgia players will surely have LeCounte on their minds.

The @GeorgiaFootball Twitter account put together a video montage showing LeCounte’s impactful play in the Kentucky game as he totaled a career-high 13 tackles.

Ladies & gentlemen, your SEC Defensive Player of the Week‼️

Comment below to wish @LilEasy_35 a full & speedy recovery! 🙏#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/n8tZDEo2Hw — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 4, 2020

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer shared the sort of pain the team is going through on Tuesday.

RELATED: Richard LeCounte provides update on social media

“It really hurt my heart,” Salyer said of the news. “I know Richard loves his team. He loves football. He loves being a leader. I know it hurts him to be in this position and not be out there with his guys.”

Coach Kirby Smart said junior Christopher Smith will likely play the position with LeCounte out moving forward.

RELATED: Kirby Smart provides update on Richard LeCounte

Georgia-Florida Game Week

Next man up at Georgia football, injury updates

Beat-up Georgia opens as favorite for Florida game

Latest polls feature Bulldogs-Gators as Top 10 matchup

Rivalry week starts early in NFL with Javon Wims punching Gator

Jordan Davis among 4 defensive starters injured

WATCH: Stetson Bennett discusses his performance

Zamir White records career-best day rushing

Why Richard LeCounte gets Georgia football game ball at Kentucky