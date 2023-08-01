clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.

Pickens flashed his acrobatic style and impressive catch radius several times during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Bulldog was a first-round talent, no doubt, and no one knew that better than Coach Mike Tomlin.

It was obvious at the Georgia Pro Day that Pickens’ was on Tomlin’s mind, and when he was still on the draft board in the second round, the Steelers used their No. 52 pick to get him.

But before Pickens could get to this stage of the NFL, where he’s clearly tagged for stardom, he went through growing pains at Georgia.

Pickens’ freshmen season had its challenges, most notably when he was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship Game against LSU after getting into an altercation following a play at Georgia Tech.

RELATED: The Pickens Plan, how LSU keyed in on one Georgia player

The next season Pickens drew a 15-yard penalty in a game with rival Tennessee for squirting a Vols’ player on the sideline with his water bottle.

NFL types are fascinated by his physical blocking, which was an everyday occurrence at Georgia.

“Cornerbacks are worried about their feet, their hand placement, and they don’t realize they are on their heels in a seated chair position,” Pickens said in TheRinger.com interview.

“All I have to do is push. And that was a shock to everybody because people are like, ‘It’s not illegal, but I never thought to do it.’ So it’s become one of my go-tos.”

Georgia football fans will continue to follow Pickens’ career, many with their own favorite memories of his catches with the Bulldogs still filed away.

Pickens, meanwhile, made it clear at the NFL Draft just over a year ago that he’ll always hold a special place for his college program and how he was developed despite injuries and quarterback changes.

“I feel like they did a really good job preparing me for the NFL,” Pickens said. “Really, the routine we do at Georgia, the practices are very similar.

“We have NFL-type practices, we have NFL-type players. Half of the players on my team are already here. It’ almost like you’re in the league already.”

Pickens proved correct, as Georgia would set an NFL record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in …
ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh on deck amid injured Seattle backfield, …
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and team captain Kenny McIntosh is in position to compete to become the “next man up” in Seattle after injuries sidelined the Seahawks lead …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: ‘Steady’ Stetson Bennett adjusting to making NFL throws with L.A. …
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett continued to raise eyebrows this weekend with the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star Sony Michel retires from NFL, ‘it’s a bummer’
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel has retired from the NFL after playing five seasons at the professional level.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gets record-breaking deal …
Andrew Thomas quickly became on the key pieces in the early days of Kirby Smart’s time at Georgia. He started 41 games in his three seasons at Georgia before becoming the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.