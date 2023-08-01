ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.

Pickens flashed his acrobatic style and impressive catch radius several times during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Bulldog was a first-round talent, no doubt, and no one knew that better than Coach Mike Tomlin.

It was obvious at the Georgia Pro Day that Pickens’ was on Tomlin’s mind, and when he was still on the draft board in the second round, the Steelers used their No. 52 pick to get him.