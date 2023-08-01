clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters prior to Georgia’s start of fall camp this week.

Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2 but Smart has made it clear that the Bulldogs won’t be worried about their opponent. Instead, the Bulldogs will spend the next month focused on internal improvement.

The Bulldogs have some questions they’ll have to address themselves before embarking on their 2023 season. Below are some of the bigger questions Smart will like want answered over the course of the next month.

How does Smart address the Georgia quarterback battle?

Smart isn’t going to come out and name a starting quarterback. That just isn’t how he operates, as he will want as many data points as possible before making a final decision.

Carson Beck left spring practice as the front runner, but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are going to do everything to make it difficult on the fourth-year quarterback.

Beck is the most experienced quarterback on the roster and is the only one to complete a pass in a game. But he’s never been in a situation like this before, where he will need to — and be expected to — win the starting quarterback job.

The Bulldogs will have multiple scrimmages to see how the quarterbacks play and perform. Expect Smart to stick to his usual talking points, where he emphasizes taking care of the football and how the quarterbacks perform in high-leverage areas.

What does the Georgia injury situation look like?

Smart gave updates on a number of players at SEC media days. The two most pressing to start camp are inside linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. Neither will be fully ready to start practice as they recover from injuries suffered at the end of spring practice.

At inside linebacker, more reps should be created for Jalon Walker, Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey with Mondon limited. At running back, Georgia has veterans Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to lean on. Andrew Paul will also be able to participate in practice, though he’ll begin working in a brace as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

With how physical Georgia practices, injuries are bound to happen. Paul tore his ACL last August while wide receiver Arian Smith had an ankle injury that limited him during the season. The year before saw Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith both suffer injuries that impacted their ability in the early part of the season.

Smart wants August to be the toughest month of the season for the Bulldogs. That involves physical practices for Georgia. How the Bulldogs handle these practices from a health standpoint will go a long way in determining how the season shakes out.

Which young players make a leap?

Most will assume this is talking about freshmen. And Georgia will have a few 2023 signees who hit the ground running and make plays early. Kamari Lassiter and Dillon Bell are recent examples of that for the Bulldogs.

Georgia would love it if defenders Damon Wilson, Jordan Hall and Joenel Aguero build off of what they did in the spring. On offense, running back Roderick Robinson should be able to take some of the reps vacated by Branson Robinson.

But this fall camp also offers a chance for slightly older players to make statements. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. was limited by injuries as a freshman. With a strong camp, he could become a key contributor for the Bulldogs.

Smart would probably love it if Mykel Williams took a big leap forward this fall. Doing so would certainly help ease any worries about Georgia having any truly disruptive players in the front seven.

Tight end Oscar Delp could go a long way in answering questions about how Georgia replaces Darnell Washington. He’ll have to hold off Lawson Luckie at the tight end position while they both work behind Brock Bowers.

Point being, Georgia has a number of players in a position to earn bigger roles this season. Camp should help provide further separation between those who are ready to make an impact.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in …
ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will break NFL …
Jim Harbaugh might have a healthy obsession with Georgia at this point.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference between …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 questions Georgia coach Kirby Smart will want answered during fall …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference …

Brandon Adams
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.