At inside linebacker, more reps should be created for Jalon Walker, Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey with Mondon limited. At running back, Georgia has veterans Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to lean on. Andrew Paul will also be able to participate in practice, though he’ll begin working in a brace as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.
With how physical Georgia practices, injuries are bound to happen. Paul tore his ACL last August while wide receiver Arian Smith had an ankle injury that limited him during the season. The year before saw Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith both suffer injuries that impacted their ability in the early part of the season.
Smart wants August to be the toughest month of the season for the Bulldogs. That involves physical practices for Georgia. How the Bulldogs handle these practices from a health standpoint will go a long way in determining how the season shakes out.
Which young players make a leap?
Most will assume this is talking about freshmen. And Georgia will have a few 2023 signees who hit the ground running and make plays early. Kamari Lassiter and Dillon Bell are recent examples of that for the Bulldogs.
Georgia would love it if defenders Damon Wilson, Jordan Hall and Joenel Aguero build off of what they did in the spring. On offense, running back Roderick Robinson should be able to take some of the reps vacated by Branson Robinson.