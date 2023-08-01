Smart isn’t going to come out and name a starting quarterback. That just isn’t how he operates, as he will want as many data points as possible before making a final decision.

Carson Beck left spring practice as the front runner, but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are going to do everything to make it difficult on the fourth-year quarterback.

Beck is the most experienced quarterback on the roster and is the only one to complete a pass in a game. But he’s never been in a situation like this before, where he will need to — and be expected to — win the starting quarterback job.

The Bulldogs will have multiple scrimmages to see how the quarterbacks play and perform. Expect Smart to stick to his usual talking points, where he emphasizes taking care of the football and how the quarterbacks perform in high-leverage areas.

What does the Georgia injury situation look like?

Smart gave updates on a number of players at SEC media days. The two most pressing to start camp are inside linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. Neither will be fully ready to start practice as they recover from injuries suffered at the end of spring practice.