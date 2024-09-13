ATHENS — Georgia won’t be getting added relief when it comes to the defensive line ahead of this week’s game against Kentucky.

Thursday’s update of the SEC availability report has Georgia downgrading Jordan Hall to out and Warren Brinson from questionable to doubtful.

Running back Roderick Robinson is out, while Mykel Williams is still listed as doubtful. Xzavier McLeod is listed as questionable for the game.

Hall has yet to play this season after having surgery to repair stress fractures in his leg. Brinson is dealing with a lower leg injury, which he picked up on the second defensive drive of the season for Georgia.

McLeod has yet to play this season, while Williams left in the Clemson game with a grade 2 ankle sprain.

With Hall out and Williams and Brinson unlikely to play, Georgia will likely lean on Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse on the interior and Gabe Harris on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins on the outside.

“I want to see him lead. I want to see him continue to practice with great effort so that he can play in the games with great effort and sustain more snaps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Ingram-Dawkins. “You know, he’s practicing a few more reps now. With Mykel being out he’s played more reps. He’s got to be able to keep the high level of conditioning, playing more snaps.”

Georgia takes on Kentucky on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football availability report for Week 3 game against Kentucky

Roderick Robinson -- out -- toe

Jordan Hall -- out -- leg

Mykel Williams -- doubtful -- ankle

Warren Brinson -- doubtful -- lower leg

Xzavier McLeod -- questionable -- unspecified