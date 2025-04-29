ATHENS — Mykel Williams’ highlight reel provided plenty of clues as to why he was the first Georgia football player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But then, so did his interview with the San Francisco media following the draft.

Williams, an edge rusher who the 49ers selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, played the vast majority of last season at less than 100 percent after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening game of the 2024 season against Clemson.

The injury forced Williams to miss the next three games, and when he returned, he was limited throughout each week.

But, Williams revealed, he never considered not playing even as each performance would be scrutinized by NFL personnel and his draft stock affected.

“I didn’t think a lot about the decision (to play),” Williams said at the San Francisco press conference. “If the coaches said that I could play, and it was up to me, I was going to play, it was never a doubt.

“My mentality about football is I love the game, so I’m going to play.”

NFL teams take note of such attitudes, particularly when assessing which players are worthy of first-round or high-dollar free agency monies.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, has indicated he’ll do whatever it takes to help San Francisco get the most out of his talents.

“I take pride in that — I want to be on the field every down,” Williams said, asked about his role as a run defender as well as elite pass rush specialist.

“That comes with learning your jobs and responsibilities.”

Many have suggested Williams’ best football is still ahead of him, as he continues to learn the skills and tricks of the edge rusher trade.

Williams readily admits as much and shared where he feels he can improve most in the NFL.

“I’d say with pass rush plan,” Williams said. “I’ve got the swipe (move), I got the low angle and I can go power (rush), but to be a better player, I ned to be more decisive on what I’ll do on my pass rush.”

Williams is clearly prepared for what’s next, between the teachings of celebrated Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, and the networking he does with former teammates now playing in the NFL.

“Those (former Bulldogs) are guys I talk to to this day, and they tell me how it is, and what they are doing and why they are having success,” said Williams, who played alongside Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith his freshman season.

“Coach Scott is a great teacher, that’s why his players come out ahead of the curve,” Williams explained, “because of how he slows the game down and how he teaches us play by play, block by block, step by step.”

First Georgia player picked each year under Kirby Smart

2025 NFL Draft: DE Mykel Williams, 11th overall

2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers, 13th overall

2023 NFL Draft: DT Jalen Carter, 9th overall

2022 NFL Draft: DE Travon Walker, 1st overall

2021 NFL Draft: CB Eric Stokes, 29th overall

2020 NFL Draft: OT Andrew Thomas, 4th overall

2019 NFL Draft: CB Deandre Baker, 30th overall

2018 NFL Draft: LB Roquan Smith, 8th overall

2017 NFL Draft: WR Isaiah McKenzie, 172nd overall, Fifth Round