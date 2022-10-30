Kirby Smart takeaways from Florida win: ‘We’re not there’

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
    (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
  • South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
    Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
  • Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
    Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
    (17) Illinois
    26
    Final
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
  • SMU
    45
    Final
    Tulsa
    34
    (20) Cincinnati
    21
    Final
    UCF
    25
    (8) Oregon
    42
    Final
    California
    24
    (10) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    Louisville
    48
  • Temple
    20
    Final
    Navy
    27
    Robert Morris
    3
    Final
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    Final
    (22) Kansas State
    48
    North Texas
    40
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    13
  • Missouri
    23
    Final
    (25) South Carolina
    10
    South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    10
    Final
    Boise State
    49
    UAB
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    24
  • (10) USC
    45
    Final
    Arizona
    37
    (19) Kentucky
    6
    Final
    (3) Tennessee
    44
    Coastal Carolina
    24
    Final
    Marshall
    13
    Baylor
    45
    Final
    Texas Tech
    17
  • (15) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Texas A&M
    28
    Arizona State
    42
    Final
    Colorado
    34
    Michigan State
    7
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    29
    Pittsburgh
    24
    Final
    (21) North Carolina
    42
  • Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    UTEP
    13
    San Diego State
    28
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Stanford
    13
    Final
    (12) UCLA
    38
    Nevada
    28
    Final
    San Jose State
    35
  • Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green

Kirby Smart takeaways from Florida win: ‘We’re not there’

October 29, 2022 Jacksonville, Fla. - Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia's offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) after Georgia beat Florida in an NCAA college football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Georgia won 42 - 20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering.

“We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0.

“People want to put us there, but we’re not there.”

The Gators scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter, serving as a reminder that this Bulldogs’ team isn’t as perfect as its record.

Smart is proud of the poise and resiliency his team showed, but those close to the program recognize he makes sure there’s no room for complacency or any sense of arriving in the Georgia locker room or football community.

The hype train for the first-ever Top 5 showdown between Georgia and Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday started early with ESPN’s College GameDay and SEC Nation announcing they’ll be on the UGA campus.

Smart’s routine, however, won’t change.

The Bulldogs will first focus on themselves, repairing the mistakes from the Florida game while making note of the good before shifting into game week.

Here are three takeaways from Georgia’s victory over Florida on Saturday:

Line of scrimmage

Georgia won up front against Florida, which is always the most important matchup of them all.

The Bulldogs held a Gators team that entered the game leading the nation in yards per carry (6.36) to 100 yards rushing on 34 carries — just 2.9 yards per attempt.

Georgia also recorded three sacks on the elusive Anthony Richardson, a feat considering Florida had allowed an SEC-low five sacks through its first seven games.

Turnovers key

Georgia piled up a series-record 555 yards of offense on what has been a dreadful Florida defense this season, and yet the Gators were within one score in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs were reminded how quickly they can become mortal when turning the ball over, as a third-quarter fumble led to a field goal and an interception led to a Gators touchdown.

Both Kenny McIntosh and Stetson Bennett rallied will strong player after their miscues, but Georgia knows some opponents might not be so forgiving.

Growing pains

Malaki Starks is having a Freshman All-American campaign at safety, but the Bulldogs’ youth showed when there was a communication breakdown on the side Starks was working with sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Smart’s defenses don’t often yield explosive plays as a result of a coverage breakdown, but seeing Florida’s Xavier Henderson streaking wide open for a 78-yard touchdown will heighten awareness in meetings this week.

Key defensive injury

Georgia returned one elite defensive lineman with Jalen Carter back in action after missing two games with a sprained MCL and lost another when sacks leader Nolan Smith exited the game.

Smith, who was on his way to yet another dominant performance against Florida through two quarters with a TFL and QB hurry, exited the game with what CBS reported was a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Smart was uncertain of Smith’s status after the game, but the preliminary report didn’t sound promising for an immediate return.

Offensive line bumps and bruises

Starting right tackle Warren McClendon is playing through a shoulder injury, Smart said, and left guard Xavier Truss saw his snaps limited by a painful toe ailment.

Georgia also saw giant backup offensive tackle Amarius Mims exit the game with a sprained knee, though Smart noted it didn’t appear as serious as the sprained MCL Carter dealt with.

Brock Bowers power

Bowers was once again sensational, reeling in a career-high 154 yards on five catches, including a spectacular juggling catch that led to a 72-yard touchdown.

“That guy, he’s one of the best players in the country now and probably one of the best in how many years, right?” Florida coach Billy Napier said.

“He’s a unique match-up player, and they do a good job, you know they got some other good ones out there too, it’s not like you can just worry about him.”

UGA News

NextGeorgia football ready to take on unbeaten Tennessee: ‘They have a …
Leave a Comment