What social media is saying about Georgia football 2021 signing class

The Early Signing Period was once again good for the Georgia program. The Bulldogs ended the day with the No. 3 overall recruiting and all 20 of their commitments have officially signed with the program.

Of those, an estimated 16 will enroll early at Georgia, giving them a jumpstart on college life.

This Georgia class had a heavy focus on in-state prospects for Georgia. The Bulldogs signed 11 prospects from the Peach State, compared to just eight in each of the past two classes which also featured more signees than Georgia’s 2021 cycle. And most of those 11 players were among the best in the state, as the Bulldogs signed seven of the top 11 prospects.

“I thought the pandemic was the number one factor that helped in-state recruiting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Their inability to go on all of these trips might have played, maybe that’s one guy, I don’t know. The quarterback being from our state, that probably played a little bit of factor.”

Related: Kirby Smart ‘excited’ about Brock Vandagriff, the future of the Georgia quarterback position

Of the 20 signees in the class, four of them are of the 5-star variety, as the Bulldogs landed offensive tackle Amarius Mims, quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebackers Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey.

Sorey was the lone commitment on the day, as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He picked the Bulldogs over the likes of Alabama and Florida.

Smart went into detail about what Sorey will bring to Georgia.

“He’s extremely athletic, talented but raw,” Smart said. “He’s a developmental player, meaning we think he’s got size, we think he’s got speed, athleticism.

“I got to watch him play a basketball game, one of the few guys I got to watch basketball and just thought he was a really good athlete on the basketball court, dunking, very talented and he’s really a good kid.”

Smart did add that he liked how Sorey went to IMG Academy to help better himself for the type of competition he would see at the next level.

Georgia isn’t done yet in this recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs still have room to add more prospects. The Bulldogs though would also be wise to save space for any potential transfers.

“I would love to get another defensive back [and] another defensive lineman. I always want to get two pillars,”Smart said. “I’m talking about a guy who won’t give up the point and can make a run or make it hard to run against

“You’re not going to find those in January because they’re gone, but there’s a different market available when people decide to leave or transfer.”

The February signing day is set for Feb. 3, where the Bulldogs could possibly add top safety Terrion Arnold.

Following the news of the day, a number of those signees shared their excitement for joining Georgia’s class. And they weren’t the only ones as Georgia fans and coaches joined in on the signing day excitement.

My lil brother! Make BOWMAN Proud!!! Make sure you let em know where you from 😤💯 https://t.co/5UJoLQrc90 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 16, 2020

LOL GO DAWGS 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶 — Xavian Sorey Jr (@Sorey_Jr) December 17, 2020

We can't wait to cheer on the latest @GeorgiaFootball signees Between The Hedges. pic.twitter.com/K894XzbPBg — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) December 16, 2020

This video hopefully makes a lot more sense to some people now 😎💈 #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG https://t.co/0OsbUSmPTn — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) December 16, 2020

Top TE in the West signs with Georgia. Best TE prospect from Northern California since Zach Ertz. https://t.co/kMZUuyyZQ1 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 16, 2020

The Bulldogs had their game against Vanderbilt cancelled and Georgia was unable to find an opponent. Georgia will learn its bowl assignment on Sunday, as it seems poised to play in a New Year’s Six bowl.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation