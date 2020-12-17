What social media is saying about Georgia football 2021 signing class
The Early Signing Period was once again good for the Georgia program. The Bulldogs ended the day with the No. 3 overall recruiting and all 20 of their commitments have officially signed with the program.
Of those, an estimated 16 will enroll early at Georgia, giving them a jumpstart on college life.
This Georgia class had a heavy focus on in-state prospects for Georgia. The Bulldogs signed 11 prospects from the Peach State, compared to just eight in each of the past two classes which also featured more signees than Georgia’s 2021 cycle. And most of those 11 players were among the best in the state, as the Bulldogs signed seven of the top 11 prospects.
“I thought the pandemic was the number one factor that helped in-state recruiting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Their inability to go on all of these trips might have played, maybe that’s one guy, I don’t know. The quarterback being from our state, that probably played a little bit of factor.”
Related: Kirby Smart ‘excited’ about Brock Vandagriff, the future of the Georgia quarterback position
Of the 20 signees in the class, four of them are of the 5-star variety, as the Bulldogs landed offensive tackle Amarius Mims, quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebackers Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey.
Sorey was the lone commitment on the day, as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He picked the Bulldogs over the likes of Alabama and Florida.
Smart went into detail about what Sorey will bring to Georgia.
“He’s extremely athletic, talented but raw,” Smart said. “He’s a developmental player, meaning we think he’s got size, we think he’s got speed, athleticism.
“I got to watch him play a basketball game, one of the few guys I got to watch basketball and just thought he was a really good athlete on the basketball court, dunking, very talented and he’s really a good kid.”
Smart did add that he liked how Sorey went to IMG Academy to help better himself for the type of competition he would see at the next level.
Georgia isn’t done yet in this recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs still have room to add more prospects. The Bulldogs though would also be wise to save space for any potential transfers.
“I would love to get another defensive back [and] another defensive lineman. I always want to get two pillars,”Smart said. “I’m talking about a guy who won’t give up the point and can make a run or make it hard to run against
“You’re not going to find those in January because they’re gone, but there’s a different market available when people decide to leave or transfer.”
The February signing day is set for Feb. 3, where the Bulldogs could possibly add top safety Terrion Arnold.
Following the news of the day, a number of those signees shared their excitement for joining Georgia’s class. And they weren’t the only ones as Georgia fans and coaches joined in on the signing day excitement.
🤫 🤫 🤫 pic.twitter.com/ejs9N33aRH
— VolBandit (@volbandit2) April 27, 2020
My lil brother! Make BOWMAN Proud!!! Make sure you let em know where you from 😤💯 https://t.co/5UJoLQrc90
— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 16, 2020
LOL GO DAWGS 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶
— Xavian Sorey Jr (@Sorey_Jr) December 17, 2020
.@Amarius_Mims has inked his name to the Dawgs.
Welcome to #DawgNation.#CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/rFizC52LLq
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 16, 2020
💈
— Nakobe Dean🔝 (@NakobeDean) December 16, 2020
We can't wait to cheer on the latest @GeorgiaFootball signees Between The Hedges. pic.twitter.com/K894XzbPBg
— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) December 16, 2020
From right down the road, welcome to the hometown kid, @BrockVandagriff.#CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/7b3eKtnjto
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 16, 2020
I see what you did there @GeorgiaFootball !! #Smile4Smael @SmaelJr https://t.co/bmtPiNI65w
— Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) December 16, 2020
Officially Certified 🐶❤️🖤 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/HVTEIOfT0M
— David Daniel (@David_X_Dope) December 16, 2020
Old boots, new dirt… 🌊🌊 https://t.co/TKtsDIykdy
— Brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) December 16, 2020
This video hopefully makes a lot more sense to some people now 😎💈 #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG https://t.co/0OsbUSmPTn
— UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) December 16, 2020
— Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) December 16, 2020
Top TE in the West signs with Georgia. Best TE prospect from Northern California since Zach Ertz. https://t.co/kMZUuyyZQ1
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 16, 2020
My MAN!! 🔥🔥🔥 ⬆️ to officially welcome @brockbowers17 to the @GeorgiaFootball and #TETuff💪🏻 FAMILY!! A GREAT young man, an ABSOLUTE FREAK😱 of an athlete, and an UNBELIEVABLE addition➕ to our TE Room‼️ #FTF🔥 #TET💪🏻 #FFL😈 #He✅sAllThe📦s https://t.co/G8FvtPQxsX
— Todd Hartley (@coach_thartley) December 16, 2020
Big Blessing🙏🏾💯 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Q9en8EnMrj
— Lovasea Carroll (@LovaseaC) December 16, 2020
The Bulldogs had their game against Vanderbilt cancelled and Georgia was unable to find an opponent. Georgia will learn its bowl assignment on Sunday, as it seems poised to play in a New Year’s Six bowl.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football winners and losers from 2021 recruiting class
- Georgia’s No. 3-ranked 2021 class hits needs, more work and attrition ahead
- Early Signing Day: Georgia football recruiting 2021 signees, commitments, live updates
- Georgia can’t find Senior Day opponent after Vanderbilt’s double opt-out
- Nation’s No. 3 OLB Xavian Sorey Jr. has made his college decision
- Nation’s No. 4 RB Donovan Edwards has made his college decision
- Nyland Green, elite in-state 2021 defensive back, officially signs with Georgia football
- 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff is officially a Georgia Bulldog
- Smael Mondon, 5-star 2021 linebacker, officially signs with Georgia football
- David Daniel: Georgia’s first commit of the 2021 class is now a Bulldog
- 3-star speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. has made his college choice