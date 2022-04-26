Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice
Nose Tackle
- Zion Logue
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Bear Alexander/Shone Washington
Defensive tackle:
- Jalen Carter
- Warren Brinson/Nazir Stackhouse
- Jonathan Jefferson
- Christen Miller
Defensive end:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Tramel Walthour
- Bill Norton
- Mykel Williams
Despite having to replace three likely first-round picks on the defensive line, the spring game showed there is still plenty of talent in this room.
Logue and Carter should be seen as locks given their prior standing and play. Ingram-Dawkins wowed on G-Day and could play his way into the starting rotation. Walthour did not play due to a knee injury, but Kirby Smart has said he should be good to go for the summer.
Brinson and Stackhouse also impressed on G-Day, giving the room solid depth.
“I think Naz has done a lot to change his body. He’s lost 10 to 15 pounds, he’s changed his body fat percentage,” Smart said. “Warren is a quick-twitch guy that can make some plays when he moves inside. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. Those guys are going to have to play meaningful minutes and become very dependable for us to go where we want to.”
Many will be eager to see what kind of impact 2022 signees such as Williams, Miller and Alexander. Williams was the only one of the three to see action during G-Day.
Jack/Outside linebacker
- Nolan Smith
- Chaz Chambliss
- CJ Madden
Sam/Outside linebacker
- Robert Beal
- MJ Sherman
- Marlin Dean
- Marvin Jones Jr./Darris Smith
Smith and Beal should be solidified as starters given their prior experience. Beal did not play on G-Day, while Smith notched two sacks. Georgia did experiment with Chambliss, playing him some on the defensive line.
The continued development of Chambliss, Sherman and Dean will be worth following in August. Georgia will add Jones Jr. and Darris Smith this summer and the two have tremendous upside. The Bulldogs should also get back Madden, who missed the spring with a shoulder injury.
Money/Inside linebacker
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Rian Davis
- Jalon Walker
Mac/Inside linebacker
- Trezmen Marshall
- Smael Mondon
- Xavian Sorey
- Jalon Walker/CJ Washington
Coming out of G-Day, it’s clear Marshall and Dumas-Johnson will play significant snaps for Georgia this season. Dumas-Johnson may have had the best spring, regardless of position. Marshall meanwhile battled through injury and came up with a key interception on G-Day.
Related: Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerging as next great Georgia football linebacker: ‘I think Pop is going to be special’
As the Bulldogs showed last season, they will play more than two inside linebackers. Davis and Mondon were both limited this spring by injuries, creating opportunities for Sorey and Walker to get vital reps. Washington also sustained a neck injury during spring practice.
“We’re trying as fast as we can because we have some talented players on defense, they just don’t have experience, guys,” Smart said. “You cannot put a price tag on experience. We don’t is enough guys with experience, so what do you got to do? You’ve got to get them experience.”
Walker really impressed on G-Day, showcasing some impressive versatility with his ability in coverage and to rush the passer.
Left cornerback
- Kelee Ringo
- Daylen Everette
- William Poole
- Jaheim Singletary
Right cornerback
- Kamari Lassiter
- Nyland Green
- William Poole
- Julian Humphrey
Star
- William Poole
- Javon Bullard
Free safety
- Chris Smith
- David Daniel-Sisavanh
- Malaki Starks
Strong safety
- Dan Jackson
- Tykee Smith
- JaCorey Thomas
With Lassiter being a late scratch due to a stomach bug, Georgia moved Poole to the cornerback spot opposite Ringo, which allowed Javon Bullard to move into the starting star role.
Whether Lassiter is able to maintain that starting spot will be one of the more interesting fall storylines. Green came down with an interception on G-Day, while Everette earned praise for his physicality this spring.
