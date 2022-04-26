Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice

Defensive end:

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Tramel Walthour Bill Norton Mykel Williams

Despite having to replace three likely first-round picks on the defensive line, the spring game showed there is still plenty of talent in this room.

Logue and Carter should be seen as locks given their prior standing and play. Ingram-Dawkins wowed on G-Day and could play his way into the starting rotation. Walthour did not play due to a knee injury, but Kirby Smart has said he should be good to go for the summer.

Brinson and Stackhouse also impressed on G-Day, giving the room solid depth.

“I think Naz has done a lot to change his body. He’s lost 10 to 15 pounds, he’s changed his body fat percentage,” Smart said. “Warren is a quick-twitch guy that can make some plays when he moves inside. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. Those guys are going to have to play meaningful minutes and become very dependable for us to go where we want to.”

Many will be eager to see what kind of impact 2022 signees such as Williams, Miller and Alexander. Williams was the only one of the three to see action during G-Day.