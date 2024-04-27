Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is the newest Bulldog to land in a new spot, as the Georgia offensive lineman was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 141 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Van Pran-Granger was a three-year starter for Georgia at center, starting 44 games over the past three seasons at Georgia.

Van Pran-Granger is the seventh Bulldog to be taken in this year’s draft. Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims were drafted in the first round, while Ladd McConkey, Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith were taken on the second day of the draft.

The Bulldogs landed Van Pran-Granger out of New Orleans as a 4-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

In his time at Georgia, Van Pran-Granger won two national championships and became one of the program’s most revered leaders.

“44th start is incredible in this league, the amount of physicality on the offensive line and defensive lines in our league is brutal, and he’s stayed healthy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Van Pran. “He’s competed. Probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.

“He got the most votes for captain, but not as many as some of our other years. What was amazing was how consistent Sed has been as a leader. He doesn’t really care what you think about him. He’ll say anything he wants to the team, and he doesn’t care what anybody in that room thinks about him.

“That’s kind of the way the center has got to be. Got to be a little bit of an asshole, and he’s not afraid to do that.”

Van Pran-Granger racked up numerous honors during his time in Athens. He earned First Team All-American honors in 2023, while also taking home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy Award, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the SEC. Van Pran-Granger was one of three finalists for the Rimington Award in 2023.

Georgia’s offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in each of the last two seasons, which goes to the nation’s top offensive line. The play of Van Pran is a big reason why. Georgia went 42-2 in games started by Van Pran. The Georgia center was the only player on the offensive line to start every game over the past three seasons, showcasing his durability.

Georgia has produced a number of NFL centers over the years, as Ben Jones, David Andrews and Trey Hill have all enjoyed successful NFL careers. Van Pran-Granger expects to do the same.

Van Pran-Granger is the second Georgia offensive lineman to be drafted in this class after the Cincinnati Bengals took Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the draft. He is the sixth Bulldog overall to be drafted in this year’s draft.

Sedrick Van Pran NFL combine measurements and stats

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 298 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 5.20

10-yard split: 1.77

3 cone: 7.46

Short shuttle: 4.82

Career starts: 44

