clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Priority WR target Travis Smith Jr. after spring practice visit: ‘Nobody …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR target Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 and the No. 146 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: 2025 commits Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker are …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a story that details a competition among UGA commitments in the 2025 class that we haven’t seen or heard of …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Travis Smith Jr: Why priority WR target has already been impressed by …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr.. He ranks as the nation’s No. 19 WR and the No. 146 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Next Generation: Why expectations higher than rainbows are nothing new for …
This is the first installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Ellis Robinson IV enrolled …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Xavier Griffin: ‘Special’ 2026 LB breaks down why the Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Xavier Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 LB and the No. 77 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football Pro Day: Restless Brock Bowers, iconic Ladd …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN makes intriguing selection for Georgia football’s breakout …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on first Georgia football practice of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA stars could see draft stock soar …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment