Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia football Pro Day: Restless Brock Bowers, iconic Ladd …
The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to …
ESPN makes intriguing selection for Georgia football’s breakout …
Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on first Georgia football practice of …
Georgia football podcast: Former UGA stars could see draft stock soar …