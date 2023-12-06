ATHENS — Go ahead and make your travel plans and set your wedding dates. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 2024 Georgia football schedule has been revealed.

Georgia already knew its opponents, as well as the non-conference games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech. ESPN’s Chris Low previously reported that the game against Alabama would be played on Sept. 28 and a trip to Texas is set for Oct. 19.

Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents

Clemson -- Aug. 31 -- Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Tennessee Tech -- Sept. 7 -- Athens, Ga.,

Kentucky -- Sept. 14 -- Lexington, Ky.,

Off -- Sept. 21

Alabama -- Sept. 28 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.,

Auburn -- Oct. 5 -- Athens, Ga.,

Mississippi State -- Oct. 12 -- Athens, Ga.,

Texas -- Oct. 19 -- Austin, Texas,

Off -- Oct. 26

Florida -- Nov. 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla.,

Ole Miss -- Nov. 9 -- Oxford, Miss.,

Tennessee -- Nov. 16 -- Athens, Ga.,

UMass -- Nov. 23 -- Athens, Ga.,

Georgia Tech -- Nov. 30 -- Athens, Ga.,

*More details will be added to the story as it develops