ATHENS — Go ahead and make your travel plans and set your wedding dates. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 2024 Georgia football schedule has been revealed.
Georgia already knew its opponents, as well as the non-conference games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech. ESPN’s Chris Low previously reported that the game against Alabama would be played on Sept. 28 and a trip to Texas is set for Oct. 19.
Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents
- Clemson -- Aug. 31 -- Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Tennessee Tech -- Sept. 7 -- Athens, Ga.,
- Kentucky -- Sept. 14 -- Lexington, Ky.,
- Off -- Sept. 21
- Alabama -- Sept. 28 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.,
- Auburn -- Oct. 5 -- Athens, Ga.,
- Mississippi State -- Oct. 12 -- Athens, Ga.,
- Texas -- Oct. 19 -- Austin, Texas,
- Off -- Oct. 26
- Florida -- Nov. 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla.,
- Ole Miss -- Nov. 9 -- Oxford, Miss.,
- Tennessee -- Nov. 16 -- Athens, Ga.,
- UMass -- Nov. 23 -- Athens, Ga.,
- Georgia Tech -- Nov. 30 -- Athens, Ga.,
*More details will be added to the story as it develops