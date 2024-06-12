We gained a little more intel on the Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season, as the league announced several more game times for the upcoming season.

While we still don’t know the game times and TV networks for key contests such as Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee, the announcement gave SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic a chance to take a wider look at Georgia’s schedule.

“Their road schedule is just something else,” Cubelic said on the SEC Network broadcast. “I want to say this about Georgia’s schedule quickly before we get too far into it. And this where things get tricky when we talk schedules. If you take the Georgia logo off this schedule and put just about any other team in college football on it, we’re talking about it the way we talk about Florida’s schedule.”

Georgia has road games against Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. There are also neutral site games against Florida and Clemson as well. That’s a brutal schedule, with Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson all seen as playoff contenders.

What makes Georgia’s schedule a lesser talking point is because of how well the Bulldogs have played over the last several years. Georgia hasn’t lost a road game since the 2020 season and its lost home loss came against South Carolina in 2019.

Georgia is 42-2 over the past three seasons, including national championships in 2021 and 2022. That gives Georgia the benefit of the doubt that most programs do not have.

“The reason we don’t is because it’s Georgia and what they’ve been the last three years and how dominant they’ve been and the talent they have,” Cubelic said. “That is a ridiculously tough schedule that they probably will not get the credit for at any point in time this season that they deserve.”

The Bulldogs are expected to be one of the top contenders in the sport this year, thanks to returning talents like Carson Beck, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks. All are potential All-American candidates entering this season.

The tricky road schedule does offer up the benefit though of boosting Georgia’s chances to make the College Football Playoff, which will expand to 12 teams this season.

The larger playoff field also gives Georgia more wiggle room in the event the Bulldogs do drop one of those games.

“Georgia has a hard schedule, and yes, they probably will not - well, I’m not going to say probably, but it would be a big thing if they get through it unscathed because of the road teams they have to play,” Roman Harper said.

Georgia opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the Clemson Tigers. The game is set for a Noon ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.