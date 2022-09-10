Dawgnation Logo
Adonai Mitchell exits Georgia football game with ankle injury

090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) before their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Mitchell had four catches for 65 yards and one touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Adonai Mitchell’s day was done relatively quickly on Saturday, as the sophomore wide receiver exited the game after the first offensive play of the game for Georgia.

Mitchell hauled in a screen pass from Stetson Bennett and was taken down after a 4-yard reception. Mitchell came up limping after the play, and hobbled over to the sideline.

He was taken to the injury tent and examined by trainer Ron Courson. Mitchell had his left leg get looked at and shortly afterward Georgia announced he would be out for the remainder of the game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will likely provide an update on Mitchell after the game. It is worth pointing out the Bulldogs are playing an FCS-foe in Samford.

Mitchell had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Oregon last week.

In Mitchell’s absence, Bennett spread the ball around as 11 different Georgia players have caught a pass so far today. Bennett did have a touchdown pass to freshman Dillon Bell, while also running in a score as well.

With 5:01 remaining in the second quarter, Georgia holds a 23-0 lead.

