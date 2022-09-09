Georgia football-Samford game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for Week 2 game (Sept. 10, 2022)

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 in a Week 2 game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia is coming off a 49-3 win over Oregon to start the season. This will be Georgia’s first home game since winning the national championship last season. Georgia football-Samford game time

The Georgia football-Samford game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start. Georgia football-Samford TV channel The Georgia football-Samford game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call the game. Georgia football-Samford: How to watch online The Georgia football-Samford game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link. Georgia football-Samford: Odds, point spread Georgia football is a 52-point favorite against Samford. The Bulldogs are 1-0 against the spread this season. Georgia football-Samford: What Kirby Smart said about the Samford Bulldogs for Week 2 On preparation for Samford: “I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday, and we had one of our worst practices today. To be honest, I don’t know where we are. I was really pleased for the way they approached yesterday. We had a lot of competitive periods, and they had a great practice that made a lot of guys better. Today, it was not so enthusiastic. It wasn’t to the standard of what we need. We have another day tomorrow to get it better.”

