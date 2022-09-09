Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football-Samford game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for Week 2 game (Sept. 10, 2022)

Georgia redshirt sophomore QB Carson Beck. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 in a Week 2 game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game.

Georgia is coming off a 49-3 win over Oregon to start the season. This will be Georgia’s first home game since winning the national championship last season.

Georgia football-Samford game time

The Georgia football-Samford game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Samford TV channel

The Georgia football-Samford game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call the game.

Georgia football-Samford: How to watch online

The Georgia football-Samford game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link.

Georgia football-Samford: Odds, point spread

Georgia football is a 52-point favorite against Samford. The Bulldogs are 1-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia football-Samford: What Kirby Smart said about the Samford Bulldogs for Week 2

On preparation for Samford:

“I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday, and we had one of our worst practices today. To be honest, I don’t know where we are. I was really pleased for the way they approached yesterday. We had a lot of competitive periods, and they had a great practice that made a lot of guys better. Today, it was not so enthusiastic. It wasn’t to the standard of what we need. We have another day tomorrow to get it better.”

On continuing to play FCS opponents:

You know, I think it depends on where it goes. What they require you to do and where the FCS, some of those conferences end up with the realignment and some of those things, it’s going to depend a lot on what you talked about; the scheduling, how many conference games you’re playing. I do know it’s critical for these programs to be able to survive. And, look, high schools are our feeder programs, just like we are for the NFL. And if you’re going to have good high school programs, you got to have kids getting opportunities to play at all levels. Because there’s a lot more kids playing at a non-Power 5 level than at the Power 5 level. So if you’re a supplier of talent and the growth of the game comes from your youth sports and your high school sports, you’re going to diminish that as these programs fade away. And some of these programs cannot, cannot survive without these games. That doesn’t mean that I embrace them and love them. It just means that the programs can’t survive without these kind of funding without these games.”

On working for Samford head coach Chris Hatcher at Valdosta State:

You know, his charisma. He’s always been one of the best recruiters in terms of his relationships with high school coaches. He was incredible, his disposition with the team, was always confident. And just believed that we could win every game. And he embodied that. He embraced that. His players loved playing for him because of the energy he exudes with the players.”

Georgia football-Samford injury report

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Arian Smith (ankle, out)
  • Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
  • CJ Smith (knee, questionable)

