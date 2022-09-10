Georgia football-Samford live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 2 game

This will be Georgia’s first home game of the season and the first game back in Samford Stadium after last season’s national championship.

Georgia football takes on Samford in a Week 2 college football game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news as well as other news and notes that come from the game.

1:30 p.m. update: Kirby Smart was not happy with how the team practiced when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He made it clear Georgia had just had one of its worst practices of the year and wanted better of the Bulldogs.

With Georgia taking on an overmatched Samford team, it will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs play up to the standard they have become accustomed to. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-3 Week 1 win over the Oregon Ducks.

“We talk about playing to a standard,” Smart said. “There’s a standard at Georgia. The number one thing that you do at our place is you go out on Tuesday and practice really physically if you’re going to be any good. We have some guys that didn’t bring their own juice today, and they need to do that tomorrow.”

The rain has held off for now, though the field is definitely wet after some showers last night. Looking at the radar though, it appears any rain won’t come through till around 7 p.m., which shouldn’t impact the game all that much.

Georgia also posted an updated depth chart, though there are now changes from last week’s game against Oregon.