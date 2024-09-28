TUSCALOOSA, Ala., — The No. 2 ranked Georgia football team will take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score news and analysis for Saturday’s game.

Georgia enters the game with a 3-0 record, as does Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia the last time these two teams met in the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

4:30 p.m. ET -- All eyes will be on the status of star edge rusher Mykel Williams. He missed Georgia’s last two games with a left ankle injury he picked up in the win over Clemson.

Williams was able to practice in a limited capacity this week. When head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Tuesday he was unsure what a timeline looks like for Williams.

“He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today,” Smart said. “It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”

On Friday, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Williams was likely to play in the game, while ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on Saturday that Williams will be a game-time decision.

Georgia is expected to get defensive tackle Warren Brinson back, as he has been able to practice throughout the week. He has missed the last two games.

The Bulldogs downgraded Sacovie White to out on Friday night. Georgia will release a final availability report 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama

Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

London Humphreys -- illness -- out

Sacovie White -- unknown -- out

Warren Brinson -- lower leg -- probable

Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- questionable

Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Alabama how to watch online, stream Week 5 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Alabama game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Alabama odds for Week 5 game

Georgia football is a 1-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-2 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 48.