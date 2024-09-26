Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2294 (September 26, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the experts think the pressure is all on Georgia to win on Saturday

Georgia Football Podcast: National media putting ‘pressure’ on Kirby Smart ahead of showdown vs. Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why the national media has the narrative wrong for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs against Alabama.

15-minute mark: We hear from Smart about how his relationship with Oregon coach Dan Lanning helped him prepare for Saturday’s showdown.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards stops by to preview the matchup and former

40-minute mark: We look at Bear Alexander’s redshirt decision at UGA and other college football headlines.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also joins the show to talk about his history with the Tide.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.