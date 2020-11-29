Georgia got a monster game on the ground and the defense held South Carolina under 300 yards of total offense on their way to a 45-16 win over South Carolina. The win was Georgia’s biggest in terms of margin of victory and it moved Georgia up in the Week 13 AP Poll.

The Bulldogs remained at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll, as the entire top-10 stayed in the same spot as last week. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 11 thanks to losses by both Oregon and Northwestern.

In this week’s Coaches Poll, Georgia is one of four SEC teams ranked, with all of them landing in the top-10. A win this weekend for the Florida Gators against the Tennessee Volunteers will win them the SEC East. A win for Alabama against LSU wins them the SEC West.

After the win over South Carolina, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was pleased with how the Bulldogs played, winning easily for the first time since beating Tennessee 44-21 back in the third game of the season.

“We just haven’t put a whole game together,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That was our goal today so I can sit here and tell you that we played a complete game — defense, special teams, offense, overall — but I also know that a lot of that comes from our kids growing up and them having some guys out.”

The Bulldogs will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores next Saturday. A game time has not yet been announced for the contest. This will be Georgia’s final home game of the 2020 season. The Bulldogs also have a game against Missouri that needs to be made up.

You can see the full Coaches and AP Polls below, along with the College Football Playoff rankings. The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Week 13 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

11. Indiana

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. USC

17. Northwestern

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oregon

21. Louisiana Lafayette

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

Week 13 Top 25 AP Poll

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (FL) (7-1)

10. Indiana (5-1)

11. Georgia (6-2)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. Northwestern (5-1)

17. USC (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Oklahoma State (6-2)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

21. Oregon (3-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

Week 13 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

17. Texas

18. USC

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

