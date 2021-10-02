Georgia football instant observations after womping Arkansas

Kirby Smart asked fans last week to show up early and be loud. They were. His team responded perfectly to the support. The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead over the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. The early lead allowed Georgia to cruise to a 37-0 win and move to 5-0 on the year.

The Razorbacks didn’t do themselves any favors, as they committed 13 penalties for 100 yards, including two false start penalties to start their first offensive drive. Fast starts are nothing new for Georgia this year. On the season, the Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 91-6 in the first quarter. Most of those points came against bad teams in Vanderbilt, South Carolina and UAB. But Arkansas entered Saturday as the No. 8 team in the country. And Georgia did on Saturday with JT Daniels not seeing a single snap. More quarterback drama for Georgia football Kirby Smart volunteered earlier this week that JT Daniels had been dealing with a lat injury. That injury ended up keeping him from seeing the field on Saturday. Daniels emerged during warmups but it became clear quickly he wouldn’t be playing on Saturday. Instead, the Bulldogs turned once again to Stetson Bennett to start. Bennett was crisp to start the game, completing 3 of his first 4 passes for 49 yards. The Bulldogs leaned heavily on the running game on Saturday, and early on it opened things up for the Bulldogs. James Cook led the Bulldogs in rushing as he finished with 87 yards. As a team, Georgia had a season-high 273 rushing yards.

Bennett didn’t look as good as he did against UAB, but he showcased his mobility at times to keep Arkansas’ defense guessing. On the day, he completed 7 of his 11 passes for 72 yards. In the coming games, much more attention will focus on the status of Daniels. He has now missed two games this season and has only played in back-to-back games twice in his Georgia career so far. The Bulldogs visit Auburn next week before hosting Kentucky on Oct. 16. Bennett was good enough to guide Georgia to a win on Saturday. But the result also further reinforced the need for Daniels if Georgia’s offense is to become the best version of itself. Georgia defense once again amazes You question the quality of offenses Georgia has played to this point in the season. But the Georgia defense has emphatically answered every test so far. The Razorbacks were constantly stymied by Dan Lanning’s unit on Saturday. Jordan Davis was muddying things up in the run game, as the Razorbacks ran for just 75 yards. Before the final drive of the game, Arkansas had 23 carries for 34 rushing yards. When Arkansas took to the air it didn’t fare much better, as KJ Jefferson completed 8 of his 13 passes for 65 yards. Georgia finished the game with 4 sacks.

Arkansas also muffed a kickoff return, which led it to start its second drive on the 7-yard line. Arkansas kicker Cam Little also missed a 37-yard field goal attempt. Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made all 3 of his field goals, with a long of 46-yards. It looks like he has turned the corner after missing 2 of his first 3 kicks to start the season. The lone complaint about Georgia’s special teams was that it had 3 penalties all on the punt team. Surely Todd Hartley, who is in charge of the unit, will get that cleaned up going forward. With the talent edge Georgia has over the Razorbacks, Arkansas couldn’t afford to give away those hidden yards on special teams on Saturday. But that’s what they continued to do, hence the final score being as lopsided as it was. More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation Kirby Smart provides game-day update on JT Daniels’ status and health for game

Sam Pittman reveals on ESPN GameDay Arkansas’ quarterback ‘limited’ this week

Georgia football College Gameday: A look at some of the crazy fans crashing campus scene

UGA News