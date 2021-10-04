Georgia football stock report: D-Line anchors elite performances in 37-0 win
ATHENS — The Georgia football dominance is real, to the extent Kirby Smart is having to qualify different levels of “elite.”
“You’re either elite or you’re not, and we’ve had what I think have been elite performances,” Smart was saying after the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs dominated then-No. 8 Arkansas by a 37-0 count on Saturday.
“I thought today’s was pretty special. I thought Clemson was really special. I didn’t think UAB was so great.”
The win over Clemson was epic, a Top 5 showdown that had been hyped throughout the summer, and then both teams played virtually airtight with Georgia winning 10-3.
The Bulldogs beat UAB 56-7, the Blazers’ only score coming on a Carson Beck Pick-6 — obviously not elite.
Then there was the 37-0 win over the Razorbacks, which could have been much more lopsided had UGA thrown the ball more than 11 times.
Smart, as always, found an area for his Georgia football team to sharpen in the wake of the Saturday win.
“Elite or not was about turnovers, you either get them or you don’t,” Smart said. " So today we weren’t elite in terms of turnovers, but we were elite in other ways.”
Some performances were more elite than others, as represented in our weekly stock report.
STOCK SOARING
Devonte Wyatt: Referred to as the “Pit Bull” by teammate Kenny McIntosh, Wyatt recorded 6 tackles and was in on 2 sacks against an experienced Arkansas offensive line.
Adam Anderson: Anderson was deployed by Dan Lanning to make life miserable for KJ Jefferson. It was mission accomplished, with Anderson making 5 tackles and recording a sack. Jefferson was bottled up throughout the game.
Jalen Carter: The super sophomore is the most athletic of the interior defensive linemen and has proven a constant disruptor. Carter also had a highlight as a fullback, blocking three men on one play.
James Cook: Cook is putting it all together, distractions and nagging injuries behind him. Cook is showing he can run the ball effectively as well as make plays in the passing game.
STOCK UP
Zamir White: White scored two rushing touchdowns and just as importantly a special teams touchdown on the punt block team. Kirby Smart praised White’s team-first attitude.
Darnell Washington: It was important for Georgia to get “Big 0″ back on the field, even if Washington is not yet 100 percent. Washington’s blocking was dominance, and his presence could be felt.
Brock Bowers: The freshman didn’t have a target or a catch, but he threw a block down the field on a touchdown run that had his head coaching raving about him.
Kendall Milton: Milton’s twisting, churning 11-yard run was one of the best by a UGA back all season, highlighting his power, vision and leg drive. Milton should continue to emerge as the season progresses.
STOCK EVEN
Kearis Jackson: Jackson, like most all the receivers in the game, was limited to just one catch. Jackson’s play in the return game is adequate but not elite.
Todd Hartley: The tight ends coach is responsible for the punt teams portion of special teams, and the punt block was a twist Sam Pittman had not seen before. However, the punt team had three illegal formation penalties with players lined up improperly.
Justin Robinson: Robinson was credited with a downfield block that helped spring a touchdown, and he’s one of the most physical and dogged receivers on the team. But two drops in two games is not something UGA can afford.