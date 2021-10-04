Georgia football stock report: D-Line anchors elite performances in 37-0 win

ATHENS — The Georgia football dominance is real, to the extent Kirby Smart is having to qualify different levels of “elite.” “You’re either elite or you’re not, and we’ve had what I think have been elite performances,” Smart was saying after the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs dominated then-No. 8 Arkansas by a 37-0 count on Saturday. “I thought today’s was pretty special. I thought Clemson was really special. I didn’t think UAB was so great.”

The win over Clemson was epic, a Top 5 showdown that had been hyped throughout the summer, and then both teams played virtually airtight with Georgia winning 10-3. The Bulldogs beat UAB 56-7, the Blazers’ only score coming on a Carson Beck Pick-6 — obviously not elite. Then there was the 37-0 win over the Razorbacks, which could have been much more lopsided had UGA thrown the ball more than 11 times.

Smart, as always, found an area for his Georgia football team to sharpen in the wake of the Saturday win. “Elite or not was about turnovers, you either get them or you don’t,” Smart said. " So today we weren’t elite in terms of turnovers, but we were elite in other ways.” Some performances were more elite than others, as represented in our weekly stock report. STOCK SOARING

Devonte Wyatt: Referred to as the “Pit Bull” by teammate Kenny McIntosh, Wyatt recorded 6 tackles and was in on 2 sacks against an experienced Arkansas offensive line. Adam Anderson: Anderson was deployed by Dan Lanning to make life miserable for KJ Jefferson. It was mission accomplished, with Anderson making 5 tackles and recording a sack. Jefferson was bottled up throughout the game. Jalen Carter: The super sophomore is the most athletic of the interior defensive linemen and has proven a constant disruptor. Carter also had a highlight as a fullback, blocking three men on one play. James Cook: Cook is putting it all together, distractions and nagging injuries behind him. Cook is showing he can run the ball effectively as well as make plays in the passing game. STOCK UP Zamir White: White scored two rushing touchdowns and just as importantly a special teams touchdown on the punt block team. Kirby Smart praised White’s team-first attitude. Darnell Washington: It was important for Georgia to get “Big 0″ back on the field, even if Washington is not yet 100 percent. Washington’s blocking was dominance, and his presence could be felt.