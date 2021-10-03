(8) Arkansas
0
Final
37
(2) Georgia
  • Connecticut
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    30
    (22) Auburn
    24
    Final
    LSU
    19
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 10/9 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Tennessee
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 10/9 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (10) Florida
    (8) Arkansas
    Sat, 10/9 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (12) Ole Miss
    Tennessee
    62
    Final
    Missouri
    24
  • (12) Ole Miss
    21
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    42
    Troy
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    23
    (10) Florida
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    20
    Mississippi State
    26
    Final
    (15) Texas A&M
    22
  • Connecticut
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    30
    (22) Auburn
    24
    Final
    LSU
    19
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 10/9 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Tennessee
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 10/9 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (10) Florida
    (8) Arkansas
    Sat, 10/9 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (12) Ole Miss
    Tennessee
    62
    Final
    Missouri
    24

1 of 3

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 6: Next 3 opponents for Georgia football all ranked

AP Poll-Top 25-Week 6-rankings-Georgia football
Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) during a game against Arkansas at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football took on another ranked foe on Saturday. The Bulldogs had little trouble dispatching previously No. 8 Arkansas, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory.

The win keeps the Bulldogs at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll. Alabama is still at No. 1 following its big win over Ole Miss. There’s a new team at No. 3, as Iowa replaces Oregon. The Hawkeyes will take on No. 4 Penn State this week.

The Bulldogs did receive 9 first-place votes, while Alabama received the other 53.

Georgia will be taking on another ranked foe, as the Bulldogs travel to No. 18 Auburn. It will be the second-straight week Georgia plays a ranked team.

The Bulldogs and Tigers met as top-10 teams in Athens last season, with Georgia coming away with an emphatic 27-6 victory. This will be the first time Kirby Smart matches up against new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn picked up a 24-19 road win over LSU this past Saturday.

Georgia’s October schedule won’t let up after the Tigers, as the Bulldogs play No. 16 Kentucky on Oct. 16 before facing No. 20 Florida on Oct. 30. The Wildcats beat Florida 20-13 on Saturday.

“We’re going to tell them next week that they ain’t played nobody,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep preaching to get better and grow. We’re not where we need to be but as long as they’re buying in, because we’ve got this really good vibe on our team of complementary football.”

A total of seven SEC teams are ranked, as Ole Miss is No. 17 after its loss to Alabama. Texas A&M dropped out of the rankings after the Aggies lost to Mississippi State.

Georgia and Auburn play at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can see the full Week 6 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 Week 6 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oregon
  9. Michigan
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Arkansas
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Kentucky
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Auburn
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Florida
  21. Texas
  22. Arizona State
  23. NC State
  24. SMU
  25. San Diego State

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextCoaches Poll Top 25 Week 6: Georgia continues to separate itself the...
Leave a Comment