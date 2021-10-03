AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 6: Next 3 opponents for Georgia football all ranked

The win keeps the Bulldogs at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll. Alabama is still at No. 1 following its big win over Ole Miss. There’s a new team at No. 3, as Iowa replaces Oregon. The Hawkeyes will take on No. 4 Penn State this week.

Georgia football took on another ranked foe on Saturday. The Bulldogs had little trouble dispatching previously No. 8 Arkansas, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory.

The Bulldogs did receive 9 first-place votes, while Alabama received the other 53.

Georgia will be taking on another ranked foe, as the Bulldogs travel to No. 18 Auburn. It will be the second-straight week Georgia plays a ranked team.

The Bulldogs and Tigers met as top-10 teams in Athens last season, with Georgia coming away with an emphatic 27-6 victory. This will be the first time Kirby Smart matches up against new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn picked up a 24-19 road win over LSU this past Saturday.

Georgia’s October schedule won’t let up after the Tigers, as the Bulldogs play No. 16 Kentucky on Oct. 16 before facing No. 20 Florida on Oct. 30. The Wildcats beat Florida 20-13 on Saturday.

“We’re going to tell them next week that they ain’t played nobody,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep preaching to get better and grow. We’re not where we need to be but as long as they’re buying in, because we’ve got this really good vibe on our team of complementary football.”

A total of seven SEC teams are ranked, as Ole Miss is No. 17 after its loss to Alabama. Texas A&M dropped out of the rankings after the Aggies lost to Mississippi State.