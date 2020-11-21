Georgia football to bust out black jerseys against Mississippi State

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in black against the visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs, as Georgia tweeted out it would wear its black jerseys on Saturday night.

Georgia had teased that the black uniforms would be a part of the Georgia uniform palate this season. In the season-opening win against Arkansas, the Bulldogs came out in red pants and white jerseys, a uniform combination that the Bulldogs had not worn since the 1988 season.

Something 𝕠𝕝𝕕 & something 𝕟𝕖𝕨. 2020 brings the drip 💧🥶#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/OvwRd42Oj1 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 17, 2020

This is only the fifth time in the history of the program that the Bulldogs have worn the black jerseys. The first time came against Auburn back in 2007. Georgia won that game 45-20 over the visiting Tigers.

This will be the first time the Bulldogs have worn the jerseys against an SEC opponent since the 2008 season when Georgia lost 41-30 against Alabama. The Bulldogs fell behind 31-0 in that game at halftime, where current Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran were on the Alabama staff.

Related: Scott Cochran on famed 2008 funeral comments: ‘I thought I was going to lose my job’

Georgia has worn the black jerseys once before in the Smart era, as the Bulldogs wore it in a 35-21 win over Lousiana-Lafayette in 2016.

While the mystery about what the Bulldogs will be wearing has been solved, one of the biggest questions is still what the quarterback situation will look like. Georgia has multiple options it could go with — JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett or D’Wan Mathis.

Daniels is widely expected to get the start for Georgia after receiving most of the first-team reps in the past two weeks following Georgia’s loss to Florida. Bennett started that game against Florida but injured his AC joint that limited his effectiveness. Mathis replaced Bennett, but neither were all that strong.

If it is Daniels, it will be the first time this season that he has played after transferring in from USC.

The No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation