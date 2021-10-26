Georgia football-Charleston Southern game time, TV Network announced for Week 12 game

The game will need a subscription to the SEC Network to be streamed. To watch the game, users will need to log in to the ESPN app and sign in with their cable provider. Then simply find the Georgia-Charleston Southern game among the selected options.

A game time and television network has been announced for the final home game of Georgia’s 2021 slate. The Bulldogs’ Nov. 20 game against Charleston Southern will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

“As part of the SEC-ESPN contract, ESPN has the right to air at least one non-conference game per school on ESPN+,” the school said in a statement on the game which will have to be streamed.

As for the current state of the Bulldogs, Georgia is 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs take on an unranked Florida team this week in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We’re looking forward to an opportunity to play in what I think is one of the best games in all of college football, in terms of the pageantry, the 50/50 stand, the neutral site. It’s a really cool atmosphere that we get to play in, in Jacksonville, Fla

After the game against the Gators, Georgia hosts Missouri and then travels to Tennessee. Those are the final two SEC games of the season for the Bulldogs. Georgia ends its 2021 regular season the week after Charleston Southern when it visits Georgia Tech.

The game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. A game time has not yet been announced for the Missouri game. The expectation is that will happen on Sunday.

Georgia football-Charleston Southern game time, TV network

Game time: 12 p.m. ET