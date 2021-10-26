Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,555 (Oct. 25, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an early preview of the stakes for Georgia-Florida.

Georgia football podcast: Florida game provides UGA opportunity to show why it’s No. 1

Beginning of the show: I offer an early preview of Georgia-Florida on today’s show, and explain why the narrative around college football can change quickly. UGA was off last Saturday, which opened the door for other teams to grab some of the attention that the Bulldogs have earned in previous weeks. I explain how UGA can get it back with an impressive performance against the Gators.

10-minute mark: I discuss the growing buzz around UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis and a possible Heisman candidacy.