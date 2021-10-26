Georgia football podcast: Florida game provides UGA opportunity to show why it’s No. 1
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,555 (Oct. 25, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an early preview of the stakes for Georgia-Florida.
Beginning of the show: I offer an early preview of Georgia-Florida on today’s show, and explain why the narrative around college football can change quickly. UGA was off last Saturday, which opened the door for other teams to grab some of the attention that the Bulldogs have earned in previous weeks. I explain how UGA can get it back with an impressive performance against the Gators.
10-minute mark: I discuss the growing buzz around UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis and a possible Heisman candidacy.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on UGA-Florida
- What Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart will do at quarterback after telling ESPN Thursday that both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett will play the remainder of the season
- And an opinion on whether the game long known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” should continue to be played in Jacksonville, Fla.
40-minute mark: I look back on the other top games of the weekend including Ole Miss’ victory over LSU.
45-minute mark: I share audio of Smart discussing his feelings about UGA-Florida being played at a neutral site.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.