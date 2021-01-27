How the 2021 coaching carousel has impacted the Georgia football program

Georgia has its new defensive backs coach in Jahmile Addae. He spent the previous two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at West Virginia, his alma mater.

The Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have now filled their lone vacancy to this point in the offseason, as Charlton Warren had left to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

Tennessee and new head coach Josh Heupel still have some moves to make and there is an opening at UCF now as well. So the coaching carousel hasn’t stopped spinning just yet but it is starting to slow.

And to this point, the Bulldogs have come away as winners from this process.

With schools like Texas, Oregon and LSU all having defensive coordinator openings, Georgia was still able to hold on to well-regarded assistants Dan Lanning and Glenn Schumann. Lanning had been linked to the Texas opening, while Schumann was tied to the Oregon and LSU jobs.

Georgia won’t be able to hold onto either assistant forever. Lanning is a former Broyles Award finalist, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach. Schumann is also well regarded, as he seems poised for bigger things in the near future.

Staff turnover is usually inevitable at top programs. That’s why it seems like Alabama is constantly reloading its staff every offseason, as it has had to hire a number of new coaches in this coaching carousel.

But the Crimson Tide didn’t have to make any changes following the 2019 season. It brought back both Steve Sarkisian and Pete Golding as the offensive and defensive coordinators. The continuity within the coaching staff absolutely played a role in Alabama dominating the SEC this season as it went 13-0 and won the national championship.

This isn’t to say that Georgia is destined to do the same thing in 2021, as the Bulldogs still have a number of questions. But you only have to look back to last season to see how a change on the coaching staff — going from James Coley to Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator — can have on a team.

Addae might have the toughest job of any Georgia assistant in 2021, given Georgia must replace both starting cornerbacks as well as multi-year starters in Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb. The Bulldogs have talent in the defensive backfield, such as former 5-star recruit Kelee Ringo, but none of it is proven on the field to this point.

However, things would be much more difficult for Georgia if it had to replace either a Lanning or Schumann in addition to Warren. It’s too early to make a definitive ruling on the Addae hire, but the Bulldogs retaining so much of their coaching staff is a big boost for the 2021 season.

