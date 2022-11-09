Georgia football claims top spot in Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings
When you have a dominant win over the previously No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings, you’re going to make it easy on the College Football Playoff committee to move you into the top spot.
That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs are now the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia passed Ohio State, while Tennessee fell to No. 5 after its 27-13 loss in Athens.
Rounding out the top 4 was Michigan and TCU. Georgia has wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon, the two highest-ranked one-loss teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.
“As far as getting excited about it, not really,” Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said on the rankings update. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter too much.”
The Bulldogs could also have a future game against the highest-ranked two-loss team, as LSU moved up after its win against Alabama this past weekend. Should the Tigers beat Arkansas this weekend and Alabama take down Ole Miss, LSU will win the SEC West.
Georgia can clinch the SEC East this weekend with a win against Mississippi State. But this game will be no cupcake for Georgia, as the Bulldogs know they will be walking into a hostile environment in Starkville, Miss.
“Loud. I mean, they’re passionate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody’s sold-out and in love with their football team. That’s what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools. But especially there. Being in Tuscaloosa for those years, it was right there right down the road. There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical.”
A win on Saturday would give Georgia its fifth SEC East crown in six seasons under Smart. Georgia is the only unbeaten team in the SEC and one of just four left in the country. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are the others entering Week 12. TCU has a big game this weekend against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns.
As for Georgia, the Bulldogs kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN against Mississippi State.
You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 below.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Utah
- Penn State
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Tulane
- Texas
- Kansas State
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- UCF
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Washington
