Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football claims top spot in Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia football-College Football Playoff rankings-top 4-week-12
100822 ATHENS: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates his 64-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, with wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 28-3 lead over Auburn during the fourth quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

When you have a dominant win over the previously No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings, you’re going to make it easy on the College Football Playoff committee to move you into the top spot.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs are now the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia passed Ohio State, while Tennessee fell to No. 5 after its 27-13 loss in Athens.

Rounding out the top 4 was Michigan and TCU. Georgia has wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon, the two highest-ranked one-loss teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“As far as getting excited about it, not really,” Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said on the rankings update. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter too much.”

The Bulldogs could also have a future game against the highest-ranked two-loss team, as LSU moved up after its win against Alabama this past weekend. Should the Tigers beat Arkansas this weekend and Alabama take down Ole Miss, LSU will win the SEC West.

Georgia can clinch the SEC East this weekend with a win against Mississippi State. But this game will be no cupcake for Georgia, as the Bulldogs know they will be walking into a hostile environment in Starkville, Miss.

Loud. I mean, they’re passionate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody’s sold-out and in love with their football team. That’s what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools. But especially there. Being in Tuscaloosa for those years, it was right there right down the road. There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical.”

Related: Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

A win on Saturday would give Georgia its fifth SEC East crown in six seasons under Smart. Georgia is the only unbeaten team in the SEC and one of just four left in the country. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are the others entering Week 12. TCU has a big game this weekend against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN against Mississippi State.

You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 below.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football injury report: Robert Beal, Amarius Mims ‘have been …
Leave a Comment