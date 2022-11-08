Justin Houston puts on a show to lead former Bulldogs in Week 9 NFL action
Every time Justin Houston has been on the field this season, he’s made the Baltimore Ravens better. The veteran pass rusher had another huge game on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, racking up 2.5 sacks and an interception.
He’s played in only six games this season due to injury. But in those appearances, he’s notched an outstanding 8.5 sacks. He’s second in the NFL in sacks this season, behind only Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots.
In Detroit, D’Andre Swift caught three passes for 40 yards while also adding 10 yards on the ground in a 15-9 win over the Packers. For Green Bay, Quay Walker picked up five tackles but fellow former Bulldog Eric Stokes left the game with knee and ankle injuries. There are some fears that his season might be over.
It was not a good day for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Matthew Stafford completed just 13 of his 27 passing attempts for 165 yards. Former Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was repeatedly targeted by Tom Brady on the final drive, including on the game-winning touchdown pass for the Buccaneers. The Rams fall to 3-5 on the season, a long way from their Super Bowl aspirations.
A number of former Bulldogs will return to action this week, as Nick Chubb, George Pickens and Andrew Thomas were all off this weekend.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the former Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, Houston made it an easy choice. He’s having a standout season this year.
Top Dawg
- Week 8: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns
- Week 7: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 6: Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 5: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns
- Week 4: Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions
- Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings reveal: ‘Georgia, I apologize’
- Kirby Smart encouraged by youth at outside linebacker: ‘Guys are growing up and getting better’
- Former SEC coach: Georgia-Tennessee not as close as final score, fans worth 7 to 10 points
- Georgia football: The recruits break down exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win
- PHOTOS: Memorable images for Georgia’s 27-13 knockout of Tennessee
- Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
- Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service
UGA News
- Justin Houston puts on a show to lead former Bulldogs in Week 9 NFL action
- National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings reveal: ‘Georgia, I apologize’
- Malaki Starks, Jalen Carter key Georgia football defensive growth at the most important time
- Kirby Smart encouraged by youth at outside linebacker: ‘Guys are growing up and getting better’
- Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service