Georgia football: The recruits breakdown exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 20-plus gameday visitors that saw the ‘Dawgs pummel No. 1 Tennessee by a 27-13 margin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium last Saturday. ========================================================= The game was big. The rankings were high. The recruits on hand were many.

It was almost like this was a Kirby Smart version of Noah’s Ark at Sanford Stadium. Except for the Georgia coaching staff and the recruiting team had the 5-stars coming in Twos. For every position. RELATED: How much of a recruiting boost are the ‘Dawgs going to get out of that UT win? They had them coming down the stadium steps to the field in droves. There were so many. Waves of them.