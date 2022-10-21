Georgia freshman Daylen Everette ‘has the mindset of a corner that’s going to be a really good player’

Georgia’s 2022 defensive back haul was one of the best position group hauls in the country. It already has produced one instant contributor in safety Malaki Starks, who has started the last six games and produced a number of wow plays.

And it might not be too long before we see the next impact player from the six-man signing group.

As we get deeper into the season, Daylen Everette is looking more and more like a player who is set to become a major piece to this Georgia secondary.

“He’s got a composure about him that I really like,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He doesn’t let a lot of things affect him. He’s not real emotional. He has the mindset of a corner that’s going to be a really good player. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but he’s got quiet confidence, he’s smart, he’s a really tough tackler and he’s continuing to get better.”

Everette has made the most of his opportunities, which is why he has been able to separate himself from fellow freshman cornerbacks Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey. Everette was the only one of the three to enroll early, thus giving him valuable spring reps.

When Nyland Green went down with a hamstring injury, Everette moved into Green’s role of the first cornerback off the bench. Even as Green returned to health, Everette still finds himself in the mix for reps behind Kamari Lassiter and Kelee Ringo.

Late in the second quarter against Vanderbilt, Smart was unhappy with the play of Lassiter. The coach then proceeded to sub out Lassiter for Everette.