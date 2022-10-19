Georgia football podcast: A sneaky way Kirby Smart might have damaged Alabama
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,803 (Oct. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a move Kirby Smart made years ago might be hurting Alabama now.
Beginning of the show: Alabama fans have been melting down ever since the Crimson Tide’s loss at Tennessee last Saturday. The latest example points the finger at Georgia coach Kirby Smart for perhaps inflicting some damage years ago that’s only now being fully understood. I’ll discuss more about what that is on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I share some important injury updates as discussed by Smart on Tuesday night.
20-minute mark: The AJC’s Chip Towers joins the show for a special appearance to discuss his evaluation of the Bulldogs through seven games and whether the upcoming showdown against the Vols should be considered the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including five of the league’s teams showing up as considerations for the Joe Moore Award -- which goes to the country’s best offensive line.
40-minute mark: I offer a brief preview of some of the top games of the weekend.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
