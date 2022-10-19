Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,803 (Oct. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a move Kirby Smart made years ago might be hurting Alabama now.

Georgia football podcast: A sneaky way Kirby Smart might have damaged Alabama

Beginning of the show: Alabama fans have been melting down ever since the Crimson Tide’s loss at Tennessee last Saturday. The latest example points the finger at Georgia coach Kirby Smart for perhaps inflicting some damage years ago that’s only now being fully understood. I’ll discuss more about what that is on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share some important injury updates as discussed by Smart on Tuesday night.